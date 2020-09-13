For her pre-fall 2020 collection, Nili Lotan debuted a stripped-back, sophisticated take on classic fashions with the brand’s consistent Seventies swagger. The next two seasons continued with an emphasis on elevated, casual lifestyle — resort included more cotton loungewear than ever before. When approaching spring, Lotan, “realized that women are beyond the sweats.”

“Not that they’re over it… a majority of my business is still classic NL [her Essentials line]. I think there’s definitely room for the luxury ‘make me feel good’ expensive pieces.”

After seeing her pre-fall collection’s more elevated, higher-than-her-average-customer-price-point items — suede jackets and trench coats — sell out first, the designer decided to bring a bit more of the “extra” into spring, specifically through outerwear. The collection was designed as a “follow-up to pre-fall,” offering an array of lighter washed denim (great jeans and jackets) with button-down shirts, blazers and an abundance of lighter-weight, statement jackets. For instance, a customer-favorite suede fringed jacket from pre-fall now comes in buttery leather for spring. Newness came with a fresh summer spirit through little lace babydoll tops, breezy eyelet blouses, crochet knitwear (including a great poncho) and a myriad of Henleys (offered in both linen and silk cashmere). The collection’s combinations of mostly khaki, white and black attire layered together in a sophisticated, easy way.

“Casual, relaxed, timeless, cool,” Lotan confirmed.

Launch Gallery: Nili Lotan RTW Spring 2021

