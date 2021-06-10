Nili Lotan Resort 2022

Coming out of the hardships, anxiety and stresses of the pandemic, Nili Lotan has renewed priorities; she knows her customers might, too. “A step up to new luxury, because time is short, and I want to enjoy,” she commented over Zoom.

Lotan’s intuition continually guides her design process. So naturally, a luxed-up, interchangeable wardrobe is exactly what she designed for herself and her “NL woman.”

More from WWD

“You can wear the same wardrobe in the country and in the city. The interesting thing is, in the country, I feel like wearing even more luxury than in the city.…I just want to get dressed all the time. Every time I come out of the bedroom, my husband asks me, ‘where are you going?’ but I’m not going! To me, it’s part of a state of mind,” she said.

The look: Sleek and sexy. The collection’s best looks brought back Lotan’s rock ’n’ roll ‘70s signatures through a more minimalist lens in mostly black and white.

Quote of note: “As always, my collection is informed by what I feel and want. And right now I want to dress well, eat well and live with joy. I want to dress up. At night, weekdays, weekends. My goals this season are to continue to bring my clients a collection of the utmost luxury,” the season’s collection notes read.

Key pieces: An “old Gucci-esq” slim-fitted, sexy velvet suit with big lapels over a new hand-crochet lace poplin shirt with crisp, ‘70s collar over ultra-thin cashmere turtleneck; new leather belts with signature buckle (opened to wholesale for the first time this season); silk shirting (in lieu of cotton); a gold buttoned, boxy jacket; a handful of wool trousers that were designed to anchor each look and a singular black openwork lace shirt. Outerwear was yet again a strong point, ranging from a cool leather bomber with shearling collar to a patent leather trench, and shearling embroidered black-on-black vest, a more classic short pea coat cape and poncho.

Story continues

The takeaway: Nili Lotan continued her “by city, by country” look book approach for resort; in either locale, her sleek looks felt right for the holiday season ahead.

Launch Gallery: Nili Lotan Resort 2022

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.