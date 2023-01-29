Nile Wilson secures highest Dancing On Ice score of the series so far

Nile Wilson has secured the highest Dancing On Ice score of the series so far during the competition’s musical-themed episode.

The Olympic gymnast topped the ITV celebrity skating competition’s leaderboard with a score of 33.5 on Sunday evening.

Wilson, 27, opened the episode with a Chitty Chitty Bang Bang-themed performance alongside his professional skating partner Olivia Smart.

They didn't just skate to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, they became Chitty Chitty Bang Bang! @NileMW and @oliviaxsmart are cartwheeling off the ice with a score of 33.5, the highest of the series so far! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/X2r9YOTOMj — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 29, 2023

After flipping out of an old motorcar on the ice, Wilson left the judges in awe – with Christopher Dean describing the routine as “bang-banging fantastic”.

Ashley Banjo added: “It was jam-packed full of content but you made it look easy… That is next level, my friend.”

Elsewhere in the third episode of the show, Darren Harriott offered a Bugsy Malone-inspired performance alongside his professional partner Tippy Packard.

Following the comedic routine, which was skated to Fat Sam’s Grand Slam and saw Harriott, 34, finish with a custard pie to the face, the judges awarded the comedian and presenter a score of 27.

Jayne Torvill said: “It was a great performance. You have got the skating skills… Now you need to pay attention to detail to finish off the moves completely.”

A grand slam in the face, but was it a winner on the ice? @DarrenHarriott & @TippyPackard won't be pied off with their score of 27! 🥧 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/MLKnlWGGo5 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 29, 2023

Banjo added: “I thought the skating looked even more solid this week. The energy is always on point.”

The Vivienne also impressed the judges with their performance to Don’t Cry For Me Argentina.

In an Evita-inspired display, the Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star stunned the judging panel with an elegant routine alongside their professional partner Colin Grafton.

After The Vivienne secured a score of 32.5 from the judging panel, Oti Mabuse said: “I don’t even think I have enough time to tell you how much I loved that. That was so graceful.”

Dean added: “That’s quality on ice tonight. That skating was superb.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV1 and ITVX.