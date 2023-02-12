Nile Wilson receives highest score of series again on Dancing On Ice

Nile Wilson has received the highest score of the series on Dancing On Ice as he continues to lead the competition.

The former Olympic gymnast and his partner Olivia Smart received 36 points for his performance to Robbie Williams’ song Let Me Entertain You on ITV’s celebrity dancing show.

He was praised by judge Ashley Banjo for a performance that brought “character” and was “next level”.

Oti Mabuse also said Wilson finally used his “technique to enhance the performance”.

Wilson has come top of the table with the judges on the three previous occasions he has competed on the series.

Petition for Revolutions to now be called Halos 😇 @THEVIVIENNEUK and @ColinGrafton scored 33.5 points #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/oFHBeyZnrR — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 12, 2023

His fellow competitors, who include drag queen The Vivienne – on 33.5 points, all received fewer points from the judges on Sunday.

TV personality Joey Essex is on 33 points, comedian Darren Harriott is on 28.5, radio DJ Patsy Palmer scored 26.5 while West End star Carley Stenson scored 34 points.

Ahead of her performance, Patsy Palmer received a video call from Spice Girl Emma Bunton as she dressed as Geri Horner for icons week.

Bunton said: “I’ve been watching every week, and you are so so great. Everyone is so proud of you.”

Palmer, 50, then said she “loves” Bunton, who she said originally auditioned to play her character Bianca Jackson in EastEnders.

After her performance, judge Christopher Dean said Palmer did not do a “complete spin” as she did two rotations instead of three.

He added that she is skating with “more confidence”, but needs to up the quality.

The Vivienne also did not dress as a woman for the first time in the competition as she delivered an emotional performance.

Missing from the show this week is The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran, who said on Saturday he was “gutted” to miss Dancing On Ice due to illness.

A Dancing on Ice spokesperson said on Saturday: “Due to illness Siva will not skate in this weekend’s show. We look forward to welcoming him back next weekend.”