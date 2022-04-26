The NIL package that convinced Craig Porter to return to Wichita State basketball

On the same day the first Wichita State NIL Collective officially launched, the Wichita State men’s basketball team has its starting point guard back in the fold.

Craig Porter announced on his social media channels Tuesday that he is planning on removing his name from the NCAA transfer portal and returning to the Shockers for his final college basketball season.

The change of heart for Porter is directly tied to the arrival of Armchair Strategies, which has worked quickly to put together a package for him to profit on his name, image and likeness. Armchair Strategies told The Eagle that Porter will receive a car, in a sponsorship with local insurance firm Aegis Group, a signing bonus and additional NIL money-making opportunities with local businesses such as the Wichita Sports Forum.

Porter’s return is major news for the Shockers, which now feel like they have two solid building blocks returning from last season’s rotation in Porter and sophomore center Kenny Pohto. The coaches are optimistic about what wings Jalen Ricks and Isaac Abidde could provide following a redshirt season in the program, as well as new additions in the 2022 recruiting class with sophomore guard Xavier Bell (Drexel), senior big man James Rojas (Alabama), sophomore center Quincy Ballard (Florida State) and high school guard Jacob Wilson.

While his final averages were modest — 7.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.1 blocks — Porter showed signs of becoming a star player down the stretch of the season for the Shockers. He scored 17 points against nationally-ranked Houston in a double-overtime loss on Feb. 20 and drew rave reviews from Houston coach Kelvin Sampson following the performance.

Porter led WSU in total blocks and was the No. 1 shot-blocker in the country for guards at 6-foot-2 or smaller. His return gives the Shockers a much-needed veteran presence at the most important position on the floor, as he also showed down the stretch of the season (he averaged 10.7 points in his final 12 games) that he can provide more of a scoring punch when needed.