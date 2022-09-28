The NIL Deal Launches to Serve as Leading News Source for the Emerging NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) Category

The NIL Deal

Led by seasoned sports journalists, NILDealNow.com will cover NIL’s impact on high school and college sports

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NIL Deal, a leading trade source for all things NIL in high school and college sports, announced its publication launch today and can be found at the URL: www.NILDealNow.com



The NIL Deal is the go-to destination for sports news about Name, Image and Likeness as well as College and High School athletics. Visitors can find breaking news surrounding NIL deals, legislation changes and controversies, or catch up on recent activity from popular NIL athletes via features and Q&As. The site intends to educate and provide students, athletes, parents, and industry insiders comprehensive coverage that helps them stay up-to-date on the most relevant NIL News.

The NIL Deal editorial team is led by Managing Editor Dan Canova, a former Fox News sports reporter who has interviewed some of the biggest name in professional and college sports. Canova and the editorial team will cover breaking news, identify trends and conduct interviews with some of the most important NIL athletes, brands, business leaders and personalities today. The site will also consider contributed content in the form of non-promotional op-eds and bylines from leading minds in the NIL space.

“NIL deals offer athletes opportunities to earn well-deserved revenue associated with the hard work and branding they put in on a day to day basis,” said Dan Canova, Managing Editor of The NIL Deal. “While many are attempting to establish a foothold and make money in this category, we are focused on journalistic integrity and providing sophisticated and inexperienced readers alike with news and coverage intended to in inform and impact them.”

According to data from Opendorse, the first year of the NIL era reached a total of $917 million – what many consider to be a drop in the bucket for future market opportunity. NIL deals are not exclusive to top tier athletes, as those in Division II and Division III schools also generated compensation, collectively to the tune of $35M+ and $58M+ respectively. Also noteworthy is the success women’s sports including softball, basketball and volleyball have achieved in the first year of NIL deals becoming common-place. While some including Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and recently retired Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger have spoken out against the NIL sector, it’s become increasingly clear that the category is here to stay.

About The NIL Deal

The NIL Deal is a leading online trade publication dedicated to covering the burgeoning NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) industry and its role in college and high school sports, as well as its broader social and cultural impact. Published news and interviews are unpaid, unfiltered and written by passionate sports reporters seeking the most influential source subjects in the category. Check out The NIL Deal by visiting the website, or follow on Twitter.

