Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC position offer after weeks-long controversy over tenure

Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist, has declined the University of North Carolina's tenure offer and instead will join Howard University.

The news, which Hannah-Jones announced during a "CBS This Morning" interview, comes less than a week after UNC Chapel Hill trustees voted to offer her tenure.

Her decision came after a weeks-long controversy erupted across campus and online when the university first offered her the position of Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism without tenure. Knight chairs historically have been hired with tenure.

She called the choice to decline UNC's offer "a very difficult decision, not a decision I wanted to make."

"To be denied it and to only have that vote occur on the last possible day, after threat of legal action, after weeks of protest, after it became a national scandal, it's just not something I want anymore," she said Tuesday.

Previously: UNC trustees grant tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of The 1619 Project, after weeks of criticism

Hannah-Jones is the creator of The 1619 Project for the New York Times Magazine, which reframed the history of slavery in the United States and its role in democracy. It has attracted criticism from conservatives who've since pushed to prohibit the use of federal funds to teach The 1619 Project in K-12 public schools.

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC tenure offer; joins Howard University