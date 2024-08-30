Nikolas Khamenia is coming home to Harvard-Westlake with second gold medal

Nikolas Khamenia, a 6-foot-7 senior basketball player at Harvard-Westlake High, will be returning to classes next week in Studio City with a second gold medal around his neck after helping the U.S. 3x3 team win the championship at the U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, on Friday. He was named World Cup MVP.

Earlier this summer, he won a gold medal with the USA at the FIBA men's U18 AmeriCup.

The USA won all seven of its games in the World Cup tournament, defeating Spain in the final after beating Hungary and France.

It's been a year to remember for Khamenia, who played on Southern Section Open Division and state Open Division championship teams with Harvard-Westlake.

Now he's starting to finalize his college decision, with Gonzaga, Arizona, UCLA and Duke making strong pushes.

