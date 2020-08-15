Nikolaj Coster-Waldau wanted to jokingly sign petition to reshoot 'Game Of Thrones' finale

The final season of Game Of Thrones proved to be so divisive with television fans and critics that, soon after its finale aired, a petition for HBO to reshoot its last batch of episodes became very, very popular.

In fact, more than 1.8 million people gave their virtual signatures to the form, which was rather cruelly entitled, “Remake Game Of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers.”

It turns out that star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, whose portrayal of Jaime Lannister is regarded as one of the most popular in the history of the show, saw this petition and even contemplated signing it. Only for a joke, though.

Read More: Emilia Clarke defended Nathalie Emmanuel after sexist comment on 'Game of Thrones' set

Waldau admitted as much to Variety, but only after lying and saying that he “didn’t follow” any of the reaction to the Game Of Thrones finale, especially when it came to Jaime having a more dramatic death.

“Obviously, I heard about it. I was aware of the petition for a new ending, which I thought was hilarious. I almost wanted to donate to that petition. HBO saying, ‘You’re right, so many people want it, we’re going to do it.’ I think everyone had their own opinion.”

View photos Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (L), Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Kit Harrington of HBO's "Game of Thrones", 2016. (REUTERS/Mike Blake) More

It was at this point that Waldau opened up abut the “world of fandom,” which he admits to finding “really interesting,” even though he has obviously experienced both the good sides and bad sides of this adulation.

“Everyone wanted something specific and different from what they got. It’s a combination of — you imagine an ending; but also, I think if you’re a hardcore fan, it was really upsetting that it ended.”

Read More: 'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of the Dragon' begins casting

“You lived with this for eight seasons. There is still a massive community dedicated to Game Of Thrones. I think there was a real fear that was going to go away. It had to end.”

Does this mean that Waldau would change anything about the controversial ending to Game Of Thrones?

“No, it was fine. It was great. It was fine. How do you end that story? Let’s talk about this in 10 years, then you can talk about it. But now, I think it’s a little too recent.”