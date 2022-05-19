Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Says Watching House of the Dragon Will Be 'Surreal ... It Seems Very Familiar'

Glenn Garner
nikolaj coster-waldau
nikolaj coster-waldau

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is "curious" to revisit Westeros when the hit series' prequel House of the Dragon premieres on HBO in a few months.

"I know it's probably going to be weird," Coster-Waldau, 51, told PEOPLE while attending the Cannes Film Festival. "Well, I've seen the trailer. It seems very familiar."

He continued, "Miguel [Sapochnik], who's the showrunner, directed some of the big episodes in Game of Thrones. So, I have a feeling it's going to be quite surreal to watch it."

Though it will be a whole new ensemble from the one Coster-Waldau knew, he notes that the new series has "an incredible cast. I hope they'll have all the success."

The Danish actor played Jaime Lannister on GoT for the show's eight-season run from 2011 to 2019, earning two Emmy Award nominations for his performance.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower
Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Ollie Upton/HBO

Coster-Waldau previously caught up with PEOPLE a year after the hit fantasy series based on the George R.R. Martin books aired its final episode.

"I miss my friends on the show," he said. "You spend almost 10 years together and you become friends. I really miss going to work and seeing the gang and the crew. It was a great group of people."

The L'Orèal Paris International Spokesperson is currently providing his voice to the Radioman podcast on Audible, which tells the story of a former DJ who starts a podcast about a series of gruesome local murders.

"We've worked on this the past two years," he told PEOPLE of the series. "At the core is a true story, but then we've just completely changed everything from that."

He continued, "I'm so proud of it. Because when I started out as an actor, when I was 22, the first thing I did was radio drama. And then that went away, that died out. And now it's been revived in a way."

House of the Dragon premieres Aug. 21 on HBO, and episodes of Radioman can be streamed now on Audible.

