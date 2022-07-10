  • Oops!
Nikola Jokic shows off photo of his 5-year-old self wearing Nuggets gear in Serbia

Jason Owens
·2 min read

The Denver Nuggets are celebrating the summer of signing Nikola Jokic.

As well they should be. The Serbian superstar is a singular basketball talent who could very well anchor the franchise's first NBA championship — that is if the Nuggets can properly build around him.

Since the reigning two-time MVP signed the richest contract extension in NBA history last week, Nuggets social media has been hard at work marking the occasion. Thanks to his agent, they stumbled across some social media gold on Saturday.

Misko Raznatovic shared an Instagram photo of a five-year old Jokic sporting a Nuggets sweatshirt in 2000. Jokic rocked the Denver gear while hanging out in his hometown and renowned Nuggets hotbed Sombor, Serbia.

Since that prognostic 2000 day, Jokic has grown up into an NBA prospect turned second-round Nuggets pick turned two-time MVP.

Who exactly were the 1999-2000 Denver Nuggets? A 35-47 team that finished in 10th place in the Western Conference. Antonio McDyess (19.1 ppg), Ron Mercer (18.3 ppg) and Nick Van Exel (16.1 ppg) led them in scoring while future five-time All-Star and NBA champion Chauncey Billups saw his first stint in Denver come to a close via shoulder injury 13 games into the season.

An international sports juggernaut these Nuggets were not. To paraphrase Raznatovic, Jokic was wearing the sweatshirt that day because he received it as a random gift.

What are the odds?

Since Raznatovic posted the photo, the Nuggets have shared an image of Jokic showing it off on their Twitter feed.

Because, again, of course they should. Celebrate the good times.

Now if they can only translate their good fortune into an NBA title.

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 22: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets jokes around against the Boston Celtics in the first half at Pepsi Center on November 22, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
Nikola Jokic was supporting the Nuggets before it was cool. (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
