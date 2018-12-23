Nikola Jokic ejected in third quarter of loss to Clippers on Saturday

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic earned a quick exit from their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday afternoon.

Down 11 midway through the first quarter of their matchup at the Staples Center, Jokic was called for a foul down low after pushing Clippers center Marcin Gortat out of bounds.

Jokic wasn’t happy with the call, and immediately confronted the official. Within seconds, the 23-year-old had picked up a pair of technical fouls and was ejected from the game.

Nikola Jokic ejected after “throwing an air punch at the ref.” (Via @FoxSportsWest) pic.twitter.com/6Q12TPC6H6 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 22, 2018





While he definitely earned the initial foul and first technical foul for his comments and “air punch” at the official, the second technical foul was dished out rather quickly after the first.

Jokic left the game with 19 points and six rebounds, shooting 7-of-15 from the field.

While the Nuggets only held a brief one-point lead in the game in the opening minutes, things went downhill fast once Jokic left the game. The Clippers surged ahead in the fourth, briefly grabbing a 27-point lead before cruising to the 132-111 win — which snapped Denver’s four-game win streak.

Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari led the Clippers with 21 points each on Saturday, and Montrezl Harrell added 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, shooting 9-of-11 from the field. The Clippers dominated on the glass, too, outrebounding the Nuggets 56-37.

Nikola Jokic was ejected in the third quarter of their game against the Clippers on Saturday night. (Brian Rothmuller/Getty Images)

