Nikola Jokic has 25 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists in Nuggets' 117-109 victory over Pacers

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, finishing an assist shy of his 13th triple-double of the season, in the Denver Nuggets' 117-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray matched Jokic with 25 points apiece for the Nuggets, who shot a season-high 64.8% from the field. Aaron Gordon added 20 points and 10 rebounds to help defending champion Denver improve to 17-4 at home.

Jokic made 12 of his 13 field-goal attempts. The two-time NBA MVP is shooting 81% from the field over his past nine games.

Former Nuggets player Bruce Brown had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Indiana. The Pacers are 2-2 since losing star Tyrese Haliburton to a strained left hamstring.

HEAT 104, HORNETS 87

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, helping Miami beat Charlotte.

Tyler Herro made four 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Miami. The Heat went 11 for 25 from 3-point range while completing a four-game sweep of the regular-season series against Charlotte. They also won their 22nd straight game at home against Southeast Division opponents.

Terry Rozier scored 26 points for Charlotte. The Hornets have dropped five in a row and 16 of 17.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

The Associated Press