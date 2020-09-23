Nikola could find itself in legal trouble if short seller claims are true

Electric truck entrepreneur, Trevor Milton, who stepped down Monday as executive chairman and board member of his newly public company Nikola (NKLA), may not have contemplated in 2016 how regulators would interpret statements touting its first hydrogen fuel cell truck prototype as a real, “fully functioning vehicle.”

And he may not have considered in 2020, after taking the company public, how the agencies would analyze a podcast during which he told an interviewer that 5 Nikola “Tre” model trucks were contemporaneously coming off its assembly line in Germany.

However the statements, along with a collection of others highlighted in an attack by short seller Hindenburg Research, accusing the company of securities fraud, are at the heart of Milton’s decision to step down. They are also likely at the heart of inquiries now undertaken by federal agencies tasked with deciding whether legal action against the short seller, Milton, or Nikola is warranted.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will be scrutinizing both the short seller’s claims and Nikola’s statements about its technology, even if they were made before it went public, experts told Yahoo Finance.

“The danger with going to the SEC is that no one can control the outcome or negotiate a truce if the SEC takes an interest,” John Coffee, Columbia Law School professor and securities law expert, told Yahoo Finance. “I would tell both sides to be careful about demanding an SEC investigation — because you might get it and it could hurt both sides.” Still, he said, to date the SEC has not closely policed short sellers.

View photos CEO and founder of U.S. Nikola, Trevor Milton speaks during presentation of its new full-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell battery trucks in partnership with CNH Industrial, at an event in Turin, Italy December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca More

On Sept. 14, Bloomberg reported that the SEC was looking into the dispute between Hindenburg and Milton. The following day, Financial Times reported that U.S. attorneys for the Southern District of New York had been inquiring into the matter.

Despite Milton’s vows to defend himself and his company, two former senior SEC officials who analyzed several of Nikola’s statements said based on what has been publicly reported about the dispute, the startup founder could face difficulty defending the statements, under legal scrutiny. These former officials asked not to be identified due to client relationships that made them uncomfortable commenting publicly.

Hindenburg’s statements, the former officials said, will also face equal legal scrutiny, and may be actionable if they are found to be misleading or untrue.

News of the federal inquiries followed Nikola’s confirmation that its lawyers had raised concerns about the Hindenburg report with the SEC. So far, no official investigations have been announced.

Coffee said while the agencies have no obligation to take on official investigations, they do have an obligation to act even-handedly and to listen to both sides.

Law permits legal action for false or misleading statements

As SEC and DOJ officials consider both sides, they’ll evaluate the parties’ statements under two U.S. laws: Rule 10(b)(5) of the Securities Act of 1934, which governs representations made in connection with the sale or purchase of securities; and Section 17(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, which focuses on representations made in connection with securities offerings.

The laws allow legal action to be taken against a company or its representatives for statements that are false or misleading (including misleading by omission), made in connection with the purchase, sale or offering of securities, and material (they would matter or be relevant to the average, reasonable investor).

One major difference between the laws is that the 1933 provision allows for legal action based on negligent statements, whereas the 1934 provision requires statements to be either intentional or reckless.