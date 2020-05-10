Niko Price suffers horrifying eye injury in UFC 249 bout, forcing early stoppage

Sporting News

The Ultimate Fighting Championship resumed on Saturday with UFC 249, and it didn't disappoint.

Francis Ngannou scored a 20-second KO, Justin Gaethje upset Tony Ferguson via TKO and, in what may have been the most gruesome spectacle of all on Saturday, Vicente Luque forced a doctor's stoppage in the third round against Niko Price, whose right eye was so swollen that he couldn't see out of it.

MORE: Gaethje wants Khabib after punishing Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Here's the left hook that eventually forced the stoppage — just listen to that pop.

And here's Price's eye after the fact. Beyond the swelling, you'll also notice a profuse amount of blood coming from his eye:

Incredibly, Price remained in high spirits after the fight concluded, displaying incredible sportsmanship to Luque as well.

The loss — Price's second to Luque — dropped him to 14-4-0. Luque advanced to 18-7-1. All told, that's about the best way you can handle a gruesome facial injury. Here's to a speedy recovery, Price.

What to Read Next

Back