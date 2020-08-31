NikkieTutorials Launches Limited-Edition Collab with Beauty Bay — Her First Eyeshadow Palette in 4 Years

Beauty Bay

The wait for a NikkieTutorials eyeshadow palette is finally over.

Despite amassing a following of 13.5 million on YouTube, the makeup artist and mega-influencer, 26, has been hesitant to launch products after a collaboration with Too Faced almost "cost" her career in 2016.

But last week — much to the excitement of her fans — the Dutch star (whose real name is Nikkie de Jager) announced she is launching a 20-shade eyeshadow palette in partnership with Manchester-based retailer Beauty Bay.

The NikkieTutorials x Beauty Bay pressed pigment palette retails for $30 and launches Aug. 31 on beautybay.com. Featuring a symbolic light-to-dark design, the limited-edition product offers a mix of bold colors and neutral transition tones in a variety of matte, shimmer and duo-chrome finishes — ideal for taking your look from day to night!

"I'm really proud of the fact that we really created a palette for everybody," de Jager tells PEOPLE. "We really thought, 'We need every shade to be worn on every single skin tone, every single person, every single taste level.' So there's a wide variety of the more safer earthy tones, there's crazy shimmers, there's bright colors. The sky is literally the limit."

Throughout her career, de Jager managed to keep her personal life relatively private — millions tuned into her YouTube channel for in-depth makeup tutorials, product reviews and light-hearted beauty-"challenge" videos.

But that all changed earlier this year when de Jager revealed she is Transgender in a YouTube video entitled "I'm Coming Out."

During the 17-minute clip (which quickly went viral and now has over 35 million views), the makeup artist told fans and followers that she was fully-transitioned at 19 years old. She also shared that she had not planned on publicly coming out, but was forced to after being blackmailed by someone who wanted to leak her secret to the press.

Speaking with PEOPLE, de Jager explains how the NikkieTutorials x Beauty Bay packaging encompasses her outgoing personality while also representing the trials and tribulations she has faced behind-the-scenes.

