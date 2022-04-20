Nikki Rodriguuez, Sarah Rafferty Among Cast for Netflix Drama ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’

Jolie Lash
·6 min read

“My Life With the Walter Boys” has its main cast.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced “On My Block’s” Nikki Rodriguez and “Suits” alum Sarah Rafferty, are among the actors who’ve joined the 10-episode drama. The upcoming series, about 15-year-old Jackie Howard, who loses her family in a tragic accident, and has to adapt to life in Colorado with her guardian and 10 rowdy boys, is based on Ali Novak’s WattPad novel. The series just started production in Calgary.

Here’s who has joined the cast and who they are playing:

Nikki Rodriguez is playing Jackie: “Jackie Howard is a girl from a well-to-do New York Upper West Side family. She’s a true Manhattanite – sophisticated, theater and ballet loving, latte-drinking. Jackie’s preppy and groomed rather than fashion-forward. She’s also super bright and very motivated, and up to just before we meet her, she attended an exclusive private girl’s school on NY’s Upper East Side. She’s a little more innocent than you might expect, not shy or a prude but is focused on her studies and future rather than drinking, partying or meeting boys. Jackie sees herself as a mature New Yorker, an AP student on the fast track to Princeton — then her life went all to hell when her parents and sister died in an accident. She has been taken in by her mother’s old friend, Katherine Walter — only Katherine lives in a big chaotic house in Colorado with 10 kids, 9 of them boys, 2 of which take a romantic interest in her. Taken from the Upper West Side of Manhattan and dropped onto the upper West Side of the Continental Divide, Jackie is a little overwhelmed by her new life, but she keeps her eye on the prize: she will get back to the East Coast and to Princeton and will not permit herself to be distracted by any of — all this. Or will she?” Netflix’s character description reads.

Noah LaLonde is playing Cole: “The perfect All-American Boy, Cole Walter, is blonde, tall, gorgeous, muscled and fit. He’s the most attractive and athletic of the Walter boys and is a typical Jock. He should have been captain of the football team this year, but instead, he’s lost his place after suffering a skiing injury earlier in the year,” per the Cole character description. “With his football career and dreams of a college scholarship in tatters, Cole has lost his way a little and his grades have plummeted. This hasn’t diminished his star power; everyone still wants to be Cole or be with Cole. He and Erin have an on-again, off-again relationship, which suits Cole, who doesn’t want to be tied down. Until Jackie arrives.”

Ashby Gentry is playing Alex: “Alex Walter is the polar opposite of his big brother Cole, a devotee of fantasy novels, Star Wars and gaming. Alex is sweet, reliable, kind, open and easily hurt. He’s a dreamer and an undeniable romantic, and his ranch upbringing has fostered a developing talent for horsemanship. We’ll come to learn that he’s just getting over a broken heart and harbours some serious resentment towards his older brother. Alex shows Jackie some gentle gallantry that hints at his romantic interest,” per Neftlix’s description.

Sarah Rafferty is playing Dr. Katherine Walter: “A veterinarian by trade (and an artist by choice), Katherine is warm, kind, resilient, intelligent and capable. She is the mother of 8 kids – 7 boys and 1 girl. Katherine used to be best friends with Jackie’s mother — and promised to always be there for the family, so when Jackie’s parents died, Katherine was named her guardian. A woman who is comfortable handling all kinds of chaos (including the emotional kind), Katherine is sometimes a bit overwhelmed by the extent of Jackie’s needs but is determined to meet them,” per Netflix’s character description.

Marc Blucas is playing George: “George is a big bear of a man, a Western rancher who exudes warmth and well-being. A man who already lives in a sprawling house with several equally sprawling, good-looking kids, George can seem gruff and is a man of few words, but he is a kind and open family man above all and is as happy to take Jackie into his home as Katherine is. His door is always open to anyone that would need it. George’s nephews, Isaac and Lee, also live with the family,” per Netflix.

Connor Stanhope plays Danny: “Danny is Cole’s fraternal twin brother, but they couldn’t be more different. Danny operates more under the radar – and that’s how he likes it. Thoughtful to the point of overthinking, Danny is quiet, considerate, and well-read. He loves theater and is most comfortable when he is performing on stage,” per Netflix.

Johnny Link is playing Will: “Will Walter is the oldest of the Walter children. Will has been hard of hearing since birth and wears hearing aids. He’s warm and friendly to Jackie and quickly welcomes her into the fold. A college graduate now working in real estate, Will is struggling a little to really find his place in the world but is optimistic, enthusiastic and always ready to try something new. He lives with his fiancé, Hayley, above The Lark Café,” according to Netflix.

Zoë Soul is playing Haley Young: “Hayley is clever, fun, determined, practical, warm and friendly. She works at The Lark Café while studying for her Master’s degree and is great friends with Tara Joseph, Jackie’s school counselor. Hayley lives with Will and plans to marry him,” per Netflix.

Corey Fogelmanis is playing Nathan: “Nathan is the cool but quiet musician of the family. He’s often seen strumming a guitar. Decent, kind, thoughtful and empathetic, he is an early ally of Jackie’s,” per Netflix.

Jaylan Evans is playing Skylar Summerhill: “Skylar is stylish, open, thoughtful, driven and confident. He aims to be valedictorian and become a political journalist one day. He is Grace’s best friend, and like Grace, he instantly adopts Jackie as a friend,” according to Netflix.

Recurring cast includes Dean Petriw as Jordan, Lennix James as Benny, Alix West Lefler as Parker, Alisha Newton as Erin, Ashley Tavares as Tara, Moheb Jindran as Nikhil, Ellie O’Brien as Grace, Mya Lowe as Kiley and Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia.

Melanie Halsall is the show’s showrunner, executive producer and creator. Ed Glauser (The Kissing Booth trilogy) is an EP.

The show hails from iGeneration Studios (The Kissing Booth trilogy of films) and Sony Pictures Television, International Production.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.