Nikki Haley says she agrees with Alabama court ruling that embryos are people

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said in a new interview that she agrees with an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos are considered people in the state.

"Embryos, to me, are babies," Haley told NBC News.

"When you talk about an embryo, you are talking about, to me, that's a life. And so I do see where that's coming from when they talk about that," she said.

When asked about some of the potential ramifications of the court's decision, however, Haley said, "This is one where we need to be incredibly respectful and sensitive about it."

A majority of the justices in Alabama found on Friday that "unborn children are 'children' ... without exception based on developmental stage, physical location, or any other ancillary characteristics."

Some outside advocates have warned that reclassifying the embryos as people rather than property could create new complications in procedures like in vitro fertilization.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

