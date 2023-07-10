Nikki Haley releases new fundraising numbers. How does she compare to Trump, DeSantis?

Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign and her aligned committees brought in $7.3 million during the second quarter of the year, the campaign disclosed Monday, while a super PAC supporting her White House bid raised $18.7 million between April 1 and June 30.

The former South Carolina governor and her associated campaign committees, Stand for America and Team Stand for America, ended the quarter with $9.3 million cash on hand. Haley’s total haul since launching her presidential campaign in February is $15.6 million. Fox News was first to report Haley’s latest fundraising totals.

Haley’s campaign for the Republican nomination so far has received 160,000 contributions from across the country since kicking off her campaign.

The most contributions came from South Carolina, Florida and Texas.

“Nikki is grateful for the groundswell of support from nearly 160,000 donations from all 50 states. Voters want their next president to take on China, speak out against socialism at home and abroad, and provide a vision for a strong and proud America,” Haley campaign communications director Nachama Soloveichik said in a news release.

In order to make the Aug. 23 Republican presidential debate stage, candidates must have contributions from at least 40,000 national contributors and poll consistently above 1% in three national polls or two national polls and a state poll. The Republican National Committee set the minimum qualifications.

Haley has a national polling average of 3.6%, according to Real Clear Politics.

The Stand For America Fund Inc., a super PAC backing Haley’s White House bid, brought in $18.7 million during the second quarter and has $17 million cash on hand, which it can use for advertising.

“Voters all across America are standing alongside Governor Haley in the fight to take back our country from Joe Biden and the radical left, and we couldn’t be happier with the level of support we’ve received thus far. Every dollar gets us one step closer to winning in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada,” said the SFA Fund Inc. Lead Strategist Mark Harris.

Despite bringing in millions, Haley had a smaller quarter than other Republican candidates seeking the White House. Former President Donald Trump brought in $35 million during the second quarter of the year even though he has legal issues including battling two indictments. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis brought in $20 million during the second quarter, which represented the first six weeks of his campaign.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. has not released fundraising figures for his first quarter as a presidential candidate. His campaign, however, has said he received $2 million in donations in the first 24 hours of his White House bid. Scott also carried over $22 million from his 2022 U.S. Senate reelection campaign.