Nikki Haley: The Trump rival waging war on Democrats' 'woke c---'

Haley won praise from conservatives for her bravura performances as Ambassador to the UN - GETTY IMAGES

Over the past 20 years Nikki Haley has forged a reputation as a fighter and trailblazer within the Republican Party.

Now, while at least a dozen other potential candidates dithered, she has taken the plunge and become the first high-profile challenger to Donald Trump, her former boss, for the presidential nomination.

Many Republicans believe Ms Haley would ultimately have a much better chance than Mr Trump to defeat Joe Biden in the general election.

Eric Levine, a prominent Republican donor in New York, said: "I think as a woman of colour and a daughter of legal immigrants from India, she'd give the Democratic Party no reason to exist.

"All their woke c--- goes out the window. I think she's a spectacular candidate."

The woman who could be America's first female president was born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa in 1972 and grew up in the small rural town of Bamberg, South Carolina.

Her parents, who arrived from Punjab three years earlier, were the only Indian immigrants in Bamberg, and she was raised in the Sikh faith. Her father, a biology professor, wore a turban, and her mother, a teacher, dressed in saris.

Ms Haley tells a story about how, when she was five, her mother entered her for the Little Miss Bamberg pageant.

There were two categories, for black children and white ones, but she was not allowed to compete in either. She was, as she put it, "a brown girl in a black and white world".

In the end, she was allowed to sing a song, This Land is Your Land, and was given a beach ball as a consolation.

It was such formative experiences that forged not only her fighting spirit, but a perennial drive to find consensus, something she says America needs more of.

As Ms Haley put it recently: "I’m constantly trying to show other people, and now other countries, what we have in common, as opposed to what divides us."

By the age of 13, Ms Haley was doing the bookkeeping for her parents' increasingly successful clothing boutique, and she went on to study accounting at South Carolina's Clemson University.

When she was a teenager Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister in the UK, which would have a major influence on her conservatism.

After college she married Michael Haley, an officer in the South Carolina Army National Guard who would later deploy to Afghanistan, and they had two children.

Ms Haley converted to Christianity and the family began attending a Methodist church.

After working at a South Carolina waste management company, where she was the only female executive, Ms Haley launched her first political campaign in 2004.

Haley became the first woman, and first person of colour, to be governor of South Carolina in 2011 - GETTY IMAGES

She was given no hope as she took on an incumbent in the South Carolina House of Representatives who had been there 30 years and was, as she put it, "related to half the state".

Ms Haley later recalled: "Everybody was telling me why I shouldn't run - I was too young, I had small children, I should start at the school board level."

But she triumphed and went on to become a crusader for fiscal responsibility and making her fellow politicians accountable to voters.

Six years later she ran for governor against a host of more established candidates, starting out last in the polls, but rising after vowing to cut business taxes, and getting the endorsements of both Mitt Romney and Sarah Palin.

Following a bitter battle, in which she faced blatant racism, she became the first woman, and first person of colour, elected as governor of South Carolina.

At 37 she was also the youngest governor in the United States and went on to create 400,000 jobs, attracting new manufacturing plants, and turning South Carolina into an economic powerhouse nicknamed the "beast of the southeast".

After winning re-election, as Ms Haley put it "evil" came to South Carolina when a white supremacist killed nine black worshippers at the Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston in 2015. Ms Haley went to all nine funerals.

She subsequently gave a powerful speech arguing that the time had come to take down the Confederate flag from outside the South Carolina State House.

Ms Haley called it a "symbol that divides us" and succeeded in having it removed.

When the 2016 presidential election got underway South Carolina became a key state in the Republican primaries.

Haley has been publicly critical of her former boss - REUTERS

Instead of Mr Trump, Ms Haley endorsed Marco Rubio, the Florida senator.

However, after Mr Trump became president, an unexpected call came through from the White House.

Mr Trump asked Ms Haley to serve as Ambassador to the United Nations, and in his Cabinet.

She told him: "I’m not going to be a talking head or a wallflower. I need to be able to say what I think."

Mr Trump responded: "That’s why I want you for the job."

Bravura performances followed at the UN as Ms Haley memorably told other countries that "the US will be taking names" and vowed to "kick" America's enemies.

She became the face of the White House on issues including North Korean denuclearisation and the war in Syria.

Ms Haley also seemed to be the only Cabinet official able to sometimes disagree with Mr Trump without being eviscerated, or given a derogatory nickname.

In 2018, perhaps uniquely, she left the administration at a time of her own choosing, and with praise from Mr Trump.

She moved back to South Carolina, served on the board of Boeing, and wrote a book.

When the US Capitol was engulfed by violence on Jan 6, 2021 Ms Haley again spoke her mind about Mr Trump, calling it a "national disaster” and saying, "We need to acknowledge he [Mr Trump] let us down."

Haley has admirers across the Republican Party - BLOOMBERG

Now that she is in direct competition with Mr Trump she can expect to receive the kind of incoming fire she avoided in the past.

Rob Godfrey, a longtime adviser to Ms Haley, said she would fight back.

He said: "When you are running against a chaos candidate, which she is until someone else jumps in, you never know what is around the corner.

"She should approach this campaign as she has approached any other - disciplined, ignoring distractions, and ready to land a hard counter punch or two."