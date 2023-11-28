Nikki Haley’s kids appear in rare interview. How do they feel about politics and mom’s campaign?

Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley has rarely brought her family into campaign appearances in her run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Her husband, Michael, is overseas deployed with the National Guard. Her daughter, Rena Haley Jackson, is working in the Upstate as a pediatric nurse, and her son, Nalin, is a senior in college.

However, Rena Haley Jackson and Nalin Haley sat down for a rare interview alongside their mom with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner, providing a glimpse into growing up in the governor’s mansion and how much of a role they’re playing in the presidential campaign.

Rena Haley Jackson, who said she doesn’t like politics, has attended the GOP debates this year, often sitting in the front row to make eye contact with her mom.

“My dad was always that person for my mom during her debates, someone that she could always just pinpoint and just know that she’s okay,” Rena said in the interview, which aired on “The Faulkner Focus” Tuesday. “She’s got that good energy. And so that’s kind of the role that I took on with my dad. Being gone was being at all the debates and being that person for her that she sees and just a familiar face.”

Nalin Haley worked with the campaign this summer before returning to school for his senior year of college. But he has been contributing messages for campaign fundraising emails.

“Which is basically we send our text, we talk about either an issue or just a memory as a family that we’ve had, and we just ask for $5. And they’ve been pretty doing pretty well,” Nalin Haley said.

But he may not see himself in politics.

“I really hope it doesn’t come to that,” Nalin Haley said.

Nikki Haley is known to drop lines into her stump speech about her children’s lives, but the former ambassador to the United Nations keeps mainly to policy objectives and swipes at President Joe Biden.

On a national stage, Haley also scolded entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy for bringing up Rena Haley’s previous use of TikTok.

Story continues

“Leave my daughter out of your voice,” Haley said to Ramaswamy during the third GOP debate.

The interview with Faulkner also touched on the Haleys’ Christian faith, even though Rena and Nalin have been exposed to the Sikh faith, which Nikki Haley converted from.

“They both grew up in the Christian faith. But they would go visit with my parents, you know, in the Indian church, and they would go and experience that,” Nikki Haley said. “So I feel like they got both traditions, even though their faith is Christian.”

Haley admitted to not cooking for the family, a trait her children laughed about.

“You don’t make anything,” Nalin said.

“If Michael didn’t cook, we didn’t eat,” Nikki Haley said as a follow up.