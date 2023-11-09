Nikki Haley calls Vivek Ramaswamy 'scum' over daughter jibe at third Republican debate

(AFP via Getty Images)

Nikki Haley branded Vivek Ramaswamy “scum” after he criticised her for allowing her daughter to use TikTok in a heated exchange at the third Republican debate.

Businessman Mr Ramaswamy, 38, accused fellow candidate Ms Haley, 51, of hypocrisy over her opposition to the Chinese-owned app “while her own daughter” was using it “for a long time”.

“You might want to take care of your family first,” Mr Ramaswamy told her, after she criticised his use of the social media app, which she said was “dangerous”.

A furious Ms Haley, a former United Nations Ambassador, replied: “Leave my daughter’s name out of your voice”.

While Mr Ramaswamy continued to speak, Ms Haley shook her head and said: “You’re just scum.”

The angry exchange prompted boos from the audience at the debate in Miami.

“You have her supporters propping her up, that’s fine,” Mr Ramaswamy responded .

TikTok emerged as a key talking point in the debate as the White House hopefuls sparred over foreign policy. The app has come under scrutiny, with many calling for a ban in the US.

“The next generation of Americans are using it,” Ramaswamy said of the app.

Ms Haley and Mr Ramaswamy took the stage in Miami alongside three other fellow Republican White House contenders: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

The front-runner to be Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump, didn’t participate, instead holding a rally in Florida.

(Getty Images)

Mr Trump mocked the participants and demanded that the Republican Party stop “wasting time” with “unwatchable” debates.

The president called Ms Haley “bird brain” and called DeSantis “Ron desanctimonious,” and trumpeted a poll that had him leading Joe Biden in a handful of key swing states.

“Do you think we did the right thing by not participating?” he asked a crowd of supporters.

“Well listen, I’m standing in front of tens of thousands of people right now and it’s on television. That’s a lot harder than a debate,” he said.