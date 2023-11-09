Nikki Haley: Attacks by pro-Palestinian protesters are no different than KKK

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis - Rebecca Blackwell

Nikki Haley appeared to compare some Pro-Palestine protestors the Ku Klux Klan during a fiery third Republican primary debate.

Ms Haley, a former ambassador to the UN whose popularity has surged in recent weeks, said the anti-Semitic attacks that have spread across American universities since the Hamas attack on Oct 7 are “no different” to the white supremacist group.

“You should treat it exactly the same,” she said, adding that if the “KKK were doing this, every college president would be up in arms.”

Ron DeSantis and Tim Scott also pledged to the audience in Miami, Florida, that they would deport violent pro-Palestine demonstrators who are foreign nationals and withdraw funding from universities that do not crack down on them.

Only five candidates made it through to the third debate - GIORGIO VIERA

“To every student who has come to our country on a visa to a college campus, your visa is a privilege, not a right,” Mr Scott said.

“Any campus that allows more anti-Semitism and hate, who allow students to encourage terrorism, mass murder and genocide, you should lose your federal funding today. Period.”

Asked about the war on Hamas more generally, Ms Haley said her message to Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu was “finish them” while Mr DeSantis described the terrorists as “butchers”.

“Hamas should release every hostage and they should unconditionally surrender,” the Florida governor said. “I’m sick of hearing the media, I’m sick of hearing other people blame Israel just for defending itself.”

Ramaswamy appears to call Zelensky a ‘Nazi’

The ever-outspoken Vivek Ramaswamy labelled the war in Ukraine a “disaster”, demanding his rival candidates “level with the American people here” that “Ukraine is not a paragon of democracy”.

Meanwhile, Ms Haley and Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, struck a firm line on supporting Ukraine and Israel.

During his tirade, Mr Ramaswamy appeared to call the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, a “Nazi”.

“Ukraine is not a paragon of democracy,” he said. “It has celebrated a Nazi in its ranks, the comedian in cargo pants, a man called Zelensky”.

Mr Ramaswamy’s spokeswoman, Tricia McLaughlin, said he was referring to the Ukrainian president joining the Canadian parliament in a standing ovation for a 98-year-old Ukrainian war veteran.

It later emerged Mr Hunka fought for a military unit under Nazi command during World War Two, though Mr Zelensky and other MPs had no knowledge of Mr Hunka’s background at the time.

Ms McLaughlin confirmed Mr Ramaswamy did not mean to refer to Mr Zelensky as a Nazi. “He was talking quickly and kind of oscillated in his words,” she said.

The young entrepreneur, who has fallen in polls after a surprising early surge over the summer, was in attack mode from the opening minutes of the debate.

Mr Ramaswamy came out fighting during the debate - Joe Raedle

He used his first speaking segment to demand that Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, come on stage and resign, before turning his fire on NBC moderator Kristen Welker.

Ms Haley claimed that Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping would be “salivating” at the prospect of someone like Mr Ramaswamy becoming president.

‘Leave my daughter’s name out of your voice’

It was not the only flashpoint between the two on the night. Ms Haley called Mr Ramaswamy “scum” after he attacked her for allowing her daughter to use TikTok.

“Leave my daughter’s name out of your voice,” Ms Haley said. “You’re just scum.”

The remark drew boos and jeers from the audience, which had until that point loudly applauded and cheered all of Mr Ramaswamy’s remarks.

Mr DeSantis and Chris Christie also pledged to ban TikTok for “poisoning the minds” of young Americans as the app reared its head in the debate again.

TikTok has been prominent in the campaign and a proxy for the candidates to talk about China in a way that affects parents concerned about their children.

“As the dad of a six, five and a three-year-old, I’m concerned about the data that they’re getting from our young people and what they’re doing to pollute the minds of our young people,” Mr DeSantis said.

Donald Trump, the overwhelming frontrunner in the race, declared the debate “unwatchable” as he held a rival event with thousands of supporters down the road in Hialeah.

He singled out his two leading rivals, Ms Haley and Mr DeSantis, for criticism, but added: “Nationally we’re up at numbers that frankly nobody’s seen before.”

03:53 AM GMT

The verdict: Tonight's winners and losers

The third Republican debate in Miami, Florida, saw five candidates battle for two hours on stage for the affection of GOP voters.

The first public event since the war in the Middle East broke out on October 7, the debate focused heavily on foreign policy issues but also addressed abortion, the fentanyl crisis and the Republican frontrunner, Donald Trump.

At moments it proved heated, with candidates exchanging blows on policy issues and their record.

Click here to read the Telegraph’s winners and losers.

03:40 AM GMT

Have your say: Who won the third debate?

03:40 AM GMT

Haley: Ramaswamy's remarks were 'uncalled for'

Nikki Haley has said Vivek Ramaswamy’s comments about her daughter using TikTok were ‘uncalled for’.

Ramaswamy attacked her during the debate for allowing her daughter to use the app.

“Look, I’m a mom so the second that you go and you start saying something about my 25-year-old daughter, I’m gonna get my back up,” she told NBC News after the debate.

“I don’t even give him the time of day.

“He has just proven that he is just not worthy of being resident of the United States. Everybody knows it, everybody sees it.

“There’s so many things that he said that we’re just like uncalled for tonight.”

03:05 AM GMT

Debate ends with candidates' closing statements

The candidates have made their closing pitches to be Republican nominee as the debate closes.

The candidates have now been joined on stage with their spouses, children and other members of their families.

Ron DeSantis said he was the leader required to “reverse our country’s decline”, while Nikki Haley said the solution was to “go back to the soul of America and be strong and proud again.”

Chris Christie cited division, anger and exhaustion from “petty, personal politics” as the reasons for his run for nominee.

Tim Scott urged the audience to “reject the Left’s valueless, faithless, fatherless society”.

02:59 AM GMT

Ramaswamy: 'Puppet' Biden should step aside as Democrat candidate

Vivek Ramaswamy demanded Joe Biden step aside as the Democrat candidate for the 2024 presidential election in his closing remarks at the debate.

“I also want to close with one message to the Democratic Party and to this farce that Joe Biden is going to be your nominee,” he said.

“We know he’s not even the President of the United States, he’s a puppet for the managerial class.

“So have the guts to step up and be honest about who you’re actually going to put up so we can have an honest debate.

“Biden should step aside and end his candidacy now so we can see whether it’s Gavin Newsom, Michelle Obama or whoever else.

“Just tell us the truth, so we can have an honest debate.”

02:56 AM GMT

Why abortion is a tricky issue for Republican candidates

We’re on to a question on abortion rights, after a disastrous night for Republicans where reproductive rights were on the ballot in several key races.

This is a perennially thorny issue for Republican candidates, who have to navigate a conservative base that favours stronger abortion restrictions than the general population.

Polls consistently show most Americans support some level of abortion access.

As Florida governor, Ron DeSantis signed a bill introducing a six-week ban in his state, a position strategists fear could hurt him in a general election.

Tim Scott, who has put his Christian faith at the centre of his campaign, challenges his rivals to back federal legislation to ban abortions after 15 weeks.

Nikki Haley has put forward the most nuanced position, offering word-for-word the response she has offered across the campaign trail, essentially saying that while she’s pro-life Americans must come to a consensus.

Ms Haley also points to the political reality of a divided Congress. Passing a federal abortion legislation would require 60 votes in the US Senate - a high bar to clear.

02:55 AM GMT

In pictures: GOP debate

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks as the candidates look on - Mike Segar

Tim Scott speaks as Vivek Ramaswamy listens - Mike Segar

Chris Christie speaks alongside Nikki Haley - Joe Raedle

02:53 AM GMT

Christie: America is not 'pro-life for the whole life'

America is not “pro-life for the whole life”, Chris Christie said in his remarks on abortion as he called for more support for drug users.

“To be pro life for the whole life means that the life of a 16-year-old drug addict ... is precious and we should get treatment for her to restore her life,” he said.

“The 52-year-old who’s drug-addicted should make sure that any of his children who he’s passed that addiction onto are treated well.

“Pro-life is not just in the womb, Kirsten, it’s for the whole life.”

02:45 AM GMT

'No Republican president can ban abortion,' says Haley

Nikki Haley received loud cheers when she declared that “no Republican president can ban abortion” in the debate’s first remarks on abortion.

“Let’s find consensus,” she said. “Let’s agree on what how we can ban late term abortions. Let’s make sure we encourage adoptions and good quality adoptions.

“Let’s make sure we make contraception accessible. Let’s make sure that none of these state laws put a woman in jail or give her the death penalty for getting an abortion.

“Let’s focus on how to save as many babies as we can and support as many moms as we can and stop the judgement.

“We don’t need to divide America over this issue anymore.”

02:40 AM GMT

Is Tim Scott too nice for this debate?

Tim Scott has failed to make any real impact in this debate so far. As the lowest-polling candidate on stage, he hasn’t attracted any attacks from the others, nor dished out any of his own.

Instead, he has quoted the Bible in response to questions on China, given a lukewarm answer on Ukraine, and failed to come up with any pithy phrases of his own to address the moderators’ questions.

Perhaps his best moment came when he threatened to deport pro-Hamas protesters from American universities, but the heavy focus on foreign policy tonight does not appear to have played to his strengths.

With other voters drawing blood, Mr Scott’s call to “restore faith in our Christian values” feels quite out of place.

02:39 AM GMT

DeSantis: Elites in Washington DC don't care about fentanyl crisis

Washington DC “elites” do not care about Americans dying in the country’s fentanyl crisis, Ron DeSantis has claimed as he pledged to shoot drug smugglers “stone cold dead”.

“They don’t care that we have tens of thousands of opioid deaths and that the fentanyl is pouring in.

“They are not taking the type of action we need. We would declare it a national emergency on day one.”

Mr DeSantis added that he would fund a wall on the Mexican border by imposing a tax on remittances sent by migrant workers to their home countries.

He concluded: “I’ll tell you this, if someone in the drug cartels is sneaking fentanyl across the border when I’m president, that’s going to be the last thing they do. We’re going to shoot them stone cold dead.”

02:31 AM GMT

Trump endorsed by Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Donald Trump’s White House press secretary has returned to the side of her former boss for his rally tonight.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, now the governor of Arkansas, unveiled her endorsement for Mr Trump’s 2024 presidential bid.

“It’s not a question anymore between right and left. It’s normal versus crazy, and the left is doubling down on crazy,” Ms Sanders said.

“It is time for a change. That is why tonight, I’m so proud to endorse my former boss, my friend, and everybody’s favourite president, Donald J Trump.”

02:30 AM GMT

Trump low on candidates' agenda

Donald Trump has not been mentioned frequently during the debate so far.

Mr Trump took the stage at his own rally about 20 minutes after it started at 8pm ET (1am GMT).

His rivals at the debate had already been asked to say why they were a stronger 2024 candidate than him, but all had decided to talk primarily about themselves.

The former president was introduced at his rally by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor of Arkansas and his former White House press secretary.

“We need him to finish what he started eight years ago,” she said.

02:20 AM GMT

Trump dubs Haley 'birdbrain' at rival rally

Even Donald Trump is attacking Nikki Haley, the challenger gaining momentum, as he rattles off his rivals’ polling figures at his rally in Hialeah.

“So it’s 61 per cent for your favourite president – me,” he tells the crowd.

“And 10 per cent for Ron DeSanctimonious, and seven per cent for Birdbrain,” he says.

“Seven percent for Birdbrain. You know Birdbrain?” Mr Trump asks the crowd, using his new nickname for his former cabinet member.

02:13 AM GMT

'Vivek lost debate with jibe about Haley's daughter'

Vivek Ramaswamy’s comments about Nikki Haley’s daughter were the “precise moment” he lost tonight’s debate, according to veteran pollster Frank Luntz.

Mr Ramaswamy was booed and jeered by the audience after the remark.

“Vivek just got slammed for attacking Nikki Haley’s daughter,” Mr Luntz posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“The room hated it – this was the precise moment Vivek lost the GOP debate.”

Vivek just got slammed for attacking Nikki Haley’s daughter.



The room hated it – this was the precise moment Vivek lost the #GOPDebate. https://t.co/NW8sppavfw pic.twitter.com/ePmj8L5X4I — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 9, 2023

02:06 AM GMT

Analysis: TikTok is used as a proxy for the debate on China

The candidates have just been asked whether they would ban TikTok, the Chinese social networking app.

It has received extraordinary focus during these debates, and was the subject of an entire segment in September’s event in California.

It is interesting that TikTok has become a proxy for the candidates to talk about China in a way that affects parents who are concerned about their children.

That combination of issues, as we have just seen, is a pretty potent one.

02:05 AM GMT

Fiery Vivek Ramaswamy urges party chairwoman to resign on stage

Vivek Ramaswamy urged the Republican Party chairwoman to resign live on stage during the party’s third televised debate.

Fireworks flew in Mr Ramaswamy’s opening remarks as he also slammed the “corrupt media establishment”.

“Since Ronna McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017, we have lost 2018, 2020, 2022,” he said.

”No red wave ever came. We got trounced last night in 2023 and I think that we have to have accountability in our party. For that matter, Ronna, if you want to come on stage tonight, you want to look the GOP voters in the eye and tell them you resign, I will turn over, yield my time to you.”

01:59 AM GMT

I will ban TikTok, pledge Christie and DeSantis

Chris Christie and Ron DeSantis have declared they would ban TikTok for “poisoning the minds” of young Americans.

“In my first week as president, I would ban TikTok,” Christie said.

“Tiktok should be banned because they are poisoning American minds and I would do it, week one,” he added.

Ron DeSantis also made the same pledge, saying: “As the dad of a six-, five- and a three-year-old, I’m concerned about the data that they’re getting from our young people and what they’re doing to pollute the minds of our young people.”

01:56 AM GMT

Trump takes to the stage at rival rally

Meanwhile, nearby in Hialeah, Florida, Donald Trump has taken to the stage for his counter-programming rally.

The Republican frontrunner told the crowd, “Nationally we’re up at numbers that frankly nobody’s seen before.”

Mr Trump added: “We’re proud to see that these great numbers are led by surging support from Hispanic Americans, African Americans, and young people.”

01:55 AM GMT

Did Vivek Ramaswamy just call Zelensky a Nazi?

There was a fumble just now from Vivek Ramaswamy, who appeared to have called Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, a “Nazi”. Twitter has reacted furiously.

”[Ukraine] has celebrated a Nazi in its ranks, the comedian in cargo pants, a man called Zelensky,” he said.

Looking back at what Mr Ramaswamy has said previously, it seems he was trying to accuse Zelensky himself of celebrating Nazis, not being a Nazi itself.

“We need a reasonable peace plan to end this, this is a country whose president just last week was hailing a Nazi in his own ranks,” he said.

He appeared to be referring to when Canadian lawmakers gave a standing ovation to a former SS officer in the country’s parliament in late September.

01:49 AM GMT

Analysis: Haley coming under heavy fire

Nikki Haley has been the top target for attacks on stage tonight. That’s no coincidence, she’s the candidate with the most momentum behind her.

Vivek Ramaswamy has been particularly aggressive in going after the former UN ambassador.

Ms Haley looks visibly annoyed after his latest tirade, her lips pursed as he questioned her support for Ukraine.

She has a quick rejoinder, telling the audience that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are “salivating” at the thought of someone like the biotech entrepreneur becoming a president.

01:48 AM GMT

Haley: Putin and Xi Jinping ‘salivating’ at prospect of Ramaswamy as president

Nikki Haley hit back hard at Vivek Ramaswamy’s comments that the war in Ukraine is a “disaster” and the US should reduce its support for the country.

“I am telling you, Putin and President Xi are salivating at the thought that someone like that could become president,” she said.

The former governor of South Carolina added: “This unholy alliance alliance between Russia Ukraine and China is real.

“There is a reason the Taiwanese want us to support the Ukrainians.”

01:46 AM GMT

War in Ukraine is a 'disaster', says Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy has called the war in Ukraine a “disaster” to loud applause and cheers at the debate.

He said: “I’m actually enjoying watching the Ukraine hawks quietly, delicately tiptoe back from their position as this thing has unwound into a disaster.

“In the first half of this race I was the only person standing for it. Now they’re actually quietly coming around to being more cautious.

“They should level with the American people here. Ukraine is not a paragon of democracy.”

He also urged the audience not to buy that the war is “some kind of battle between good versus evil”.

01:42 AM GMT

Haley: Pro-Palestinian protestors 'no different' to KKK

The debate has turned to the spate of anti-Semitic attacks in the US in the wake of the Hamas attacks, and the debate over the conflict raging on American university campuses.

Nikki Haley appears to compare pro-Palestinian protesters to the Ku Klux Klan, saying if the “KKK were doing this, every college president would be up in arms”.

”This is no different. You should treat it exactly the same,” she said.

”Anti-Semitism is just as awful as racism,” she added, though many would argue it is a form of racism in itself.

01:42 AM GMT

Israel looms large in this debate

It’s interesting that almost all of the debate time so far has been used to discuss the war in Israel. This is the first chance the candidates have had to go head-to-head on this issue because the last debate happened in September, before the October 7 Hamas attacks.

All but one of the candidates seem to be vying to be the most hardline on Hamas -- with Ron DeSantis telling Benjamin Netanyahu to “finish the job”, Ms Haley saying he should “finish them” and Vivek Ramaswamy declaring: “I’ll be smoking the terrorists!”. Tim Scott said there was “blood dripping from the hands of President Obama and President Biden”.

Only Chris Christie seemed more moderate, in an apparent attempt to seem more reasonable than the other candidates. His response was more focussed on diplomacy in the region, supporting Israel and protecting Jews in America.

01:32 AM GMT

Pictured: Candidates on stage

Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott pose on stage ahead of the debate - Rebecca Blackwell

01:30 AM GMT

I'll deport pro-Palestine campus demonstrators, says Scott

Tim Scott has come out strongly against pro-Palestine protestors on American university campuses and has threatened to deport those who are foreign nationals.

“To every student who has come to our country on a visa to a college campus, your Visa is a privilege, not a right,” he said.

“Any campus that allows more anti-Semitism and hate, who allow students to encourage terrorism, mass murder and geocide, you should lose your federal funding today. Period.

“To all the students on Visas encouraging Jewish genocide. I would deport you from those campuses.”

Ron DeSantis vowed to do the same immediately after.

01:27 AM GMT

Ramaswamy: Haley and DeSantis are 'Dick Cheney in three-inch heels'

Vivek Ramaswamy continued his attacks in response to a question on Israel, calling both Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis “Dick Cheney in three-inch heels”.



The jibe at Mr DeSantis, who has been accused of wearing platformed boots, seemed to go unnoticed, but Ms Haley came back in her own response to the question.



“I’d first like to say, they’re five-inch heels, and I don’t wear them unless you can run in them,” she shot back. “The heels are not a fashion statement. They’re for ammunition.”

01:24 AM GMT

Why the leading candidates won't take on Trump

The debate opens with the candidates being asked why they, and not Donald Trump, should be the Republican nominee.

This is a tricky area for Mr Trump’s challengers. Being too critical of Mr Trump will alienate his sizeable support base within the Republican grassroots.

On the other hand, they all need to differentiate themselves from the former president if they are to make a credible case for their campaigns.

All five have prepared remarks but none of the leading contenders are prepared to deal a major blow. Ron DeSantis repeats his line that Mr Trump should be up on stage to make his case to voters.

Nikki Haley walks a delicate tightrope, as she says Mr Trump was “the right president at the right time” - but that time has passed. “He’s getting weak in the knees,” she says.

Vivek Ramaswamy declines to attack Mr Trump, but makes a veiled reference to his electability issues by raising last night’s elections, which were bleak for Republicans. He then pivots to an astonishing attack on the media.

Only Chris Christie is willing to land a punch, arguing Mr Trump is unfit to be the nominee, since he will be spending most of the next year in court.

01:16 AM GMT

DeSantis: Hamas are butchers

Asked what he would be urging Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ron DeSantis told the debate he would say “finish the job”.

“I would be telling Bibi finish the job once and for all with these butchers and terrorists,” he said.

“They’re massacring innocent people. They would wipe every Jew off the world if they could.”

He added: “Hamas should release every hostage and they should unconditionally surrender.

“I’m sick of hearing the media. I’m sick of hearing other people blame Israel just for defending itself.”

01:13 AM GMT

Ramaswamy goes on the offensive

Vivek Ramaswamy’s opening address tonight was extraordinarily aggressive.

The entrepreneur, who is slipping behind Nikki Haley in the polls, seems to have decided the best way to win tonight is to launch attacks on the moderators, RNC chairwoman and the “Republican establishment at large”.

At one point there, he challenged NBC’s Kristen Welker to answer for her media colleagues, and invited Ronna McDaniel, the party chairman, onto the stage to offer her resignation to the audience.

“We’ve become a party of losers at the end of the day,” he said. If that opening speech is anything to go by, tonight should see some fireworks.

01:13 AM GMT

Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk should be moderating debate, says Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy has said Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk should be moderating the Republican debate instead of the “corrupt media establishment”.

“Think about who’s moderating this debate,” he said in his opening remarks.

”This should be Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk.

“We’d have 10 times the viewership, asking questions that GOP primary voters actually care about, bringing more people into our party.”

Mr Ramaswamy also challenged moderator Kristen Welker to answer for the media and also invited Ronna McDaniel, the party chairman, onto the stage to offer her resignation to the audience.

01:09 AM GMT

America can't live in the past, says Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley has made her opening speech to loud cheers from the audience.

“I think that we’ve got to go back to the fact that we can’t live in the past,” Ms Haley says.

“We’ve got to start focusing on what’s going to make America strong and proud and that’s what I’m focused on doing.

“Let’s make sure we pay down our debt. I think we need an accountant in the White House.”

01:07 AM GMT

Ron DeSantis opens debate: 'Donald Trump has explaining to do'

Ron DeSantis has opened the debate by declaring that Donald Trump owes Republican voters an explanation for failed promises.

”He owes it to you to be on this stage and explain why he should get another chance,” Mr DeSantis said.

“He should explain why he didn’t have Mexico pay for the border wall. He should explain why he racked up so much debt. He should explain why he didn’t drain the swamp.”

He added: “This country is in trouble and the elites that have put us here, they don’t care about you.

“They don’t care that you’re having to grapple with higher grocery prices or have higher gas prices.

“They don’t care that your family’s less secure, because of the open border that’s allowed drugs and even terrorists to come into this country.”

01:03 AM GMT

Trump campaign dubs GOP debate 'undercard'

The Trump campaign have dubbed the main GOP debate an ‘undercard’ for his rally in a video.

MUST-SEE PREVIEW of Tonight's Undercard Debate! pic.twitter.com/fa9zAz1Q7S — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 9, 2023

01:02 AM GMT

Who wore it better?

It’s an array of navy suits for the men this evening, while Nikki Haley is wearing a white jacket and skirt combo.

Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott have gone for colourful ties, while Ron DeSantis has a pale blue tie that almost blends into his shirt.

Perhaps the most interesting outfit choice is from Mr DeSantis, who is wearing a black pair of his trademark boots tonight under his suit.

The boots have been a matter of some controversy, and some experts have claimed they contain height-boosting platforms.

01:00 AM GMT

In pictures: Police and attendees outside the debate

Members of the Miami Police outside the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts - Giorgio Viera

Attendees arrive at the debate - Eva Marie Uzcategui

12:57 AM GMT

Candidates take to the stage

The five candidates have now taken to the stage to loud cheers, posing for photographs and waving to the crowd.

We are just minutes away from getting underway.

12:56 AM GMT

Analysis: Democrat state election successes are a warning to Joe Biden

After Joe Biden’s slump in the polls, you would be forgiven for expecting a bad night for the Democrats in state elections across the US on Monday, writes Tony Diver, our US Editor.

Elections for governors and state legislatures are often used as proxy votes for how the public is feeling about the president’s performance.

For Mr Biden, the results give a mixed picture. On one hand, they show the Democrats have a strong base in key seats, and perform especially well when Donald Trump is not on the ballot.

But, less than a year before the US votes for its next president, the elections are also a warning to Mr Biden.

Read the full article here to find out why.

12:52 AM GMT

Why Haley is the one to watch tonight

Nikki Haley has seen her star rise in the 2024 race on the back of her last two debate performances.

On the back of her viral put downs, she has risen in the polls and is now in contention to be the top Republican alternative to Donald Trump.

The international landscape has also altered dramatically since the candidates last met on stage, with the outbreak of war in the Middle East.

Ms Haley, a former UN ambassador, will be hoping to show off her foreign policy expertise as she drives a wedge between her position and Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, who have shown a more isolationist bent.

Tonight, Ms Haley’s team will be hoping she can offer a foreign policy platform that is palatable to an increasingly war-weary Republican base to continue the momentum. Ron DeSantis shouldn’t expect an easy ride.

12:48 AM GMT

DeSantis has lost the support of his base, says voter

Carlos Alfaro, a local Florida Republican attending tonight’s debate, said he was torn between his family’s candidate and his preferred nominee.

”My family have been longtime DeSantis supporters, but if I’m speaking for myself, I like Vivek,” he said.

”The problem with DeSantis is that he’s lost the support of a lot of the base. It’s very polarising, and it’s hard to govern when you lose the very far right.”

Asked what he wants to see from tonight’s debate, he said: “I’m actually hoping to see one or two assert themselves. I’m hoping somebody says something here that’ll draw hearts and minds.”

12:45 AM GMT

Ramaswamy prepares for debate on jet ski

Vivek Ramaswamy has been pictured preparing for tonight’s debate on a jet ski.

A video shared on social media by conservative commentator Benny Johnson showed the pair jumping in the sea and riding on jet skis.

In the video Mr Ramaswamy jumps off his jet ski after saying, “This is how you prepare for a debate in Miami. Let’s go.”

12:40 AM GMT

Poll: Haley would beat Biden by greater margin than Trump and DeSantis

Nikki Haley would inflict a larger defeat on Joe Biden than Donald Trump would in the 2024 election, new head-to-head polling suggested on Tuesday.

A CNN poll of registered voters put the more centrist Republican on 49 points to Mr Biden’s 43.

That margin of victory was greater than those of both Mr Trump (49 points to 45) and Ron DeSantis (48 points to 46) when they were pitted against the incumbent president.

The poll follows a number of others which have placed Ms Haley second in the key GOP nominating states of New Hampshire and South Carolina, with Mr DeSantis’ lead over her also narrowing in Iowa.

Nikki Haley's support has surged in the polls in recent weeks - Sergio Flores

12:35 AM GMT

Legal bid to ban Trump from 2024 run fails

A lawsuit which sought to ban Donald Trump from a run at the White House in 2024 has been dismissed by a state court.

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an application to block Mr Trump from the Republican ballot under a constitutional provision that forbids those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

The ruling is the first to come in a series of lawsuits filed by liberal groups.

12:31 AM GMT

Did the candidates have to qualify for the debate?

It isn’t that easy to make it to a Republican television debate.

The five candidates who have qualified for tonight’s event had to prove they have at least 70,000 donors, including 200 in at least 20 different US states or territories.

They must also have polled at four per cent in two national polls or in one national poll and two early state polls.

This is a higher threshold than the second debate, and the threshold will rise higher still for the fourth debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on December 6th.

12:27 AM GMT

Donald Trump speaks for us, says Cuban-American at rival rally

Thousands have gathered to show support for former president Donald Trump at a rally in the Miami suburb of Hialeah.

“I go to all Trump events,” Paul Rodriguez, a Cuban-American voter who wore a T-shirt bearing Trump’s mug shot, told the AP.

“I hope common sense returns to America. Donald Trump speaks for us, while Democrats do it for corporations and other countries.”

Trump was joined by MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal and comedian Roseanne Barr, who led the crowd in a profane chant and called him a ‘MAGA-dor’.

People showed up in red, white and blue clothes with MAGA hats and Trump 2024 flags. Some also carried the flag of Israel.

Dozens of supporters lined up earlier to get a copy of Trump’s photobook Our Journey Together signed by the former president’s son Donald Trump Jr.

12:21 AM GMT

Police and protestors surround debate venue

There is a strong police presence tonight around the theatre where the debate is kicking off in 40 minutes’ time.

Police cars line the adjacent streets, which have been closed to the public, and small groups of protesters are shouting at audience members on their way inside.

One protester’s sign, addressing the Capitol Hill rioters who have since been sentenced, reads: “Free J6-ers”.

Another protester has removed some Joe Biden signs placed around the centre by a Democrat-supporter, and hidden them behind a nearby pillar.

12:19 AM GMT

DeSantis and Scott invite Jews and Israel evacuees to debate

Ron DeSantis and Tim Scott have invited Israeli and Jewish guests to attend the third Republican debate in person.

A number of Americans who were evacuated from Israel to Florida have been invited by Mr DeSantis, who as state governor sent planes to the country to evacuate them in partnership with charity Project DYNAMO.

Mr Scott has also invited more than 20 Jewish students from the University of South Carolina, the University of Miami and a local high school to attend.

“As hate and antisemitism proliferate on college campuses across our country, it is more important than ever to educate the minds of our next generation with thoughtful debate and discussion,” he said.

Tim Scott has invited Jewish university and high school students to the debate tonight - Paul Hennessy

12:16 AM GMT

Neither Biden nor Trump should be the next president, say Telegraph readers

Telegraph readers do not want Joe Biden or Donald Trump to be the next US president.

In our poll of more than 12,000 readers, 59 per cent said they do not want either candidate to win the 2024 election.

Donald Trump was the most popular of the two and received 26 per cent of the votes, whereas Joe Biden was on just 15 per cent.

Who do you want to be the next president? Vote in the poll or join the conversation in the comments below.

Read the full article here.

The majority of Telegraph readers don’t want to see a Biden-Trump rematch in the 2024 US Election.



Do you? Let us know who you'd prefer 👇



🔗 Read more: https://t.co/YYZjCGIWDr pic.twitter.com/noqU1TatZH — Telegraph US (@TelegraphUS) November 8, 2023

12:13 AM GMT

How tonight's debate will work

Candidates in tonight’s debate have a longer 90 seconds to answer questions, with another 60 seconds for any follow-up questions.

The participants will each respond to the first question of the night and will also have 60 seconds to make a closing statement.

NBC journalists Lester Holt, Kristen Welker and Salem Radio’s Hugh Hewitt are asking the questions.

The two-hour debate will be broken up into four segments and have three advertisement breaks.

12:10 AM GMT

DeSantis ready to take aim at Nikki Haley, says campaign manager

Ron DeSantis is in “good spirits” for a “hometown event” this evening and is preparing to take aim at Nikki Haley, his campaign manager told The Telegraph.

Speaking outside the Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami, James Uthmeier said Mr DeSantis is “ready to go”.

“He’s in good spirits. Look, this is a hometown event for him. He’s a fighter,” he said.

“If you watched the news last night, you saw the Republicans lost pretty sweeping losses across the country again, and he’s somebody that wins.”

On Ms Haley, he added: “I don’t think Nikki Haley can get widespread support amongst true conservatives.

“Her record, especially on China, giving land and incentives to China, is somewhat holding her back. But he’s ready to go.”

12:05 AM GMT

Welcome to Florida

In the past decade Florida and the Republican party have become familiar acquaintances.

The state is home to Donald Trump’s Mar A Lago mansion and also his campaign’s headquarters.

Mr Trump’s main rival, Ron DeSantis, is also on home turf in the state, having been governor of Florida since 2019 and before that a congressman for its sixth congressional district.

12:03 AM GMT

When does the debate start?

Tonight’s debate will get underway at 8pm ET (1am GMT) and is being televised live on NBC News.

Republican candidates Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott and Chris Christie will all be making an appearance.

But frontrunner Donald Trump has again skipped the debate and is instead holding a rally in nearby Hialeah.

Mike Pence, the former vice-president, and Doug Burgum, governor of North Dakota, appeared in the second debate but will not take part tonight.

Mr Pence dropped out last month and Mr Burgum has not met qualification criteria.

Read our full preview here.

12:01 AM GMT

Welcome to the live blog

Good evening and welcome to The Telegraph’s live coverage of tonight’s third Republican primary debate.

For the next few hours we will be bringing you all the latest from Miami, Florida, where five candidates are taking to the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Tony Diver, our US Editor, is at the debate and Rozina Sabur, our Deputy US Editor, is reporting from Washington DC.

We will also have updates from Donald Trump’s rally across town.

