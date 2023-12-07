Nikki Garcia Wants to See “The Voice” Coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani Take on “Barmageddon” (Exclusive)

Garcia made an appearance on Monday night's episode of 'The Voice' to pour the coaches eggnog

Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire are great friends on The Voice — but Nikki Garcia would like to test out their competitive side.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of Monday night's episode of The Voice, the WWE Hall of Famer said she would love to see the pair go head-to-head on Blake Shelton's USA Network game show Barmageddon.

"I'm all about girl power, so it would definitely be Gwen vs. Reba. I mean, we've already seen Gwen on there twice. She kicks a lot of butts. She's super competitive. So I think it would be fun to have Gwen come back on and go against Reba," Garcia, 40, who hosts the competition show, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Adding, "One of my favorite games is Buzzed Words. Can you imagine Gwen vs. Reba McEntire? Two icons. I think we'd have a lot of fun."

Garcia made an appearance on Monday's episode of The Voice to serve the coaches eggnog and get viewers in the spirit beforeThe Barmageddon Holiday Special aired at 10 p.m. ET/PT that same night.

PEOPLE premiered two exclusive clips of the episode, where Ice-T, 65, and Shelton, 47, act like they’re on Santa’s naughty list by playing a very competitive game of Holiday Sharts and reading a raunchy take on a Christmas classic.

While playing the twist on darts, Ice-T brought his A-game by staying focused and not paying attention to Shelton’s playful teasing. After the musician — dressed appropriately in a Santa Claus suit — negged his guest by saying, “How come when I’m doing the trash talk thing, you just sit there, you don’t say nothing?” he clapped back, “Will you throw the damn thing?”

Shelton also appeared to keep the silly, Bad Santa antics going by reading a NSFW version of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. “Happy hour, to all, on this Bartacular night,” he declared at one point; meaning, fans are in for one spirited special!

In light of the holiday spirit, Garcia says her favorite tradition is one her grandfather started when she was a child called "Drummer Boy" dinner.

"We still have kept the tradition going with our family and we usually do it the weekend before Christmas so everyone can be together and we all get together," she says. "We make my Nana's recipe of homemade spaghetti and meatballs, and then we play Bing Crosby's 'Drummer Boy.'"

She adds, "We march on the house and honor all the nativity sets that are through our home. Oh my gosh. And we've never stopped doing it. And it's the greatest. It's my greatest memory, core memory of the holidays. And now we can share it with our kids. [Twin sister] Bri and I have been doing it and it's just so special."

The Barmageddon Holiday Special can now be streamed on Peacock.

