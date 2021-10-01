Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana to Judge America's Got Talent: Extreme with Terry Crews as Host

americas got talent

America's Got Talent: Extreme has found its cast!

NBC has announced the host and judges for the upcoming AGT spinoff, which highlights "the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage."

Executive producer Simon Cowell will judge the new show alongside WWE superstar Nikki Bella and professional motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana.

Terry Crews — who has been hosting America's Got Talent for the past three seasons — will also be taking on hosting duties for the series' extreme counterpart.

In addition to her WWE fame, Bella is also a TV personality and New York Times best-selling author. She's starred on E!'s reality series Total Divas as well as six seasons of Total Bellas with her twin sister, Brie.

Pastrana is bringing his career in extreme sports to the judges' table, having won championships in both two-wheel and four-wheel competitions. His experience includes freestyle motocross, supercross, motocross, rally car racing, NASCAR and off-road.

A premiere date has not yet been announced for AGT: Extreme. On Friday, the network said they will announce the spinoff's premiere "at a later date."

As with the original series, AGT: Extreme will bring contestants head-to-head each week to compete for a $500,000 prize and the champion title.