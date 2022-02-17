Nikki Bella Reveals Wild Stunt She'd Try on America's Got Talent: Extreme and Who She'd Do It With

On America's Got Talent: Extreme, contestants will attempt stunts that would scare even the toughest of judges, including former WWE star Nikki Bella.

During an appearance on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the 38-year-old said that despite being known for being tough, she's actually "terrified of heights." But if pushed, she told host Janine Rubenstein, she thinks she could come up with an impressive stunt.

"I would maybe do something that went high, but then I think motorcycles and dirt bikes are super badass," she continued. "And then you throw fire and pyro[tecnics] with it."

americas got talent

Eliza Morris/NBC From left: Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana

No matter the act, Bella said professional motorsports competitor and stunt expert Travis Pastrana, who is also joining this special season of AGT as a judge, would "for sure" be her pick to be her "partner in crime."

"He's the king of extreme, and I trust him," Bella explained.

"Even though he's had a lot of surgeries and has broken a lot of bones still," she jokingly added.

Nikki Bella

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Nikki Bella

Bella and Pastrana, 38, were announced as judges for the AGT spin-off in October. They will join veteran judge Simon Cowell, who has judged six seasons of the original show, and host Terry Crews, who has been with the program since season 14.

Earlier in the interview, Bella said fans will have a chance to see her test the limits of her fear on the upcoming season of AGT.

"You will see throughout this season, [they] pushed me there on one of the acts," she revealed. "I went up high and I never thought I'd go that high, ever in my life."

Nikki Bella

Steve Granitz/WireImage Nikki Bella

Bella also said some contestants took the phrase "the sky is the limit" to all-new heights.

"We are out here and people are doing incredible, extraordinary things. I mean, truly life or death," she told Rubenstein. "And we just kind of bring extreme in what you see there, if it's [from the] sports industry [or] anything you see from the circus."

"It's the imagination," she said. "It's coming to life on our show."

America's Got Talent: Extreme premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

