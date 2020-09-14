Nikki Bella Celebrates Artem Chigvintsev's DWTS Return with Romantic Dance After Welcoming Son

Nikki Bella/ Instagram

Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are both getting their groove back!

Ahead of Monday night's Dancing with the Stars premiere, the new mom posted a sweet, PDA-filled video to Instagram of herself and Chigvintsev slow dancing together to celebrate his return to the ABC dance competition series.

"Hidden Cam Warning 👀 Mama getting her groove back... postpartum panties out the door, boobies still off limits lol, but everyday feeling more like me... and my Daddy is getting his grove back. He hits the ballroom once again tonight on @dancingabc So happy my tiny dancer is back. ❤️" wrote Bella, 36.

The wrestler/reality star welcomed her first child, son Matteo Artemovich, with Chigvintsev on July 31.

In the video, Chigvintsev, 38, adorably twirls Bella in front of baby Matteo's changing table before they slow dance and kiss.

At one point, while Chigvintsev's back is towards the camera, Bella gives his butt a squeeze.

RELATED: From Dance Partners to Life Partners: A Look Back at Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Romance

After sharing some more smooches, Bella gently pushes him out the door.

"Tune in and vote for him tonight! 💋 #teosdaddy @theartemc," she wrote about Chigvintsev. "PS obsessed with my fam @skylargrey and @elliott__taylor new song Claws! Go download it 🙌🏼😻."

View photos

Nikki Bella/ Instagram Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

View photos

Nikki Bella/ Instagram Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella

The season 29 premiere will mark a return to the ballroom for Chigvintsev, who did not compete during season 28. He and Bella first met on DWTS in season 25, when they were partnered together. At the time, Bella was engaged to John Cena, but months later, the two had called it quits.

Bella confirmed her romance with Chigvintsev in March 2019 with an Instagram photo, but she said later on The Bellas Podcast that “we are not engaged, we are not married, we’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say, ‘I love you.’ ” By that July, the relationship was official, and the stars got engaged months later during a romantic trip to France.

RELATED: Artem Chigvintsev Is 'Already' Missing Nikki Bella and Son Matteo While Filming Dancing with the Stars

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November,” she wrote on Instagram. “We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Chigvintsev shared the same photos, writing, “You are the best thing that ever happen to me. So excited for what to come I love you more then anything and thank you for saying Yes.”

View photos

Story continues