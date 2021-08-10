Nikkhil Advani's The Empire, Michael Keaton's Worth, Jason Momoa's See season 2: Trailers This Week

Here's a round-up of all the trailers released this week

The Empire

The trailer of Nikkhil Advani-created series The Empire was released earlier this week. Based on Alex Rutherford's Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North, the show is directed by Mitakshara Kumar, who has also co-written it with writer Bhavani Iyer.

The epic period-action-drama traces the saga of an empire from the valley of Ferghana to Samarkhand and beyond.

"The king of Ferghana dies in an accident and a young prince is now tasked with taking over the throne. It's a time of great distress due to imminent danger from an evil warlord. An assassination attempt on the king further deepens the worries about the vulnerability of Ferghana. The young king must now take responsibility for an entire kingdom," the official synopsis of the show read.

Actor Kunal Kapoor, who is making his digital debut, features as an emperor and is joined by an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, Sahher Bambba and Rahul Dev.

The Empire will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on 27 August.

Worth

The first trailer for Netflix's upcoming drama movie, Worth, starring Amy Ryan, Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci is out.

Here's the official summary: Following the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg (Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm's head of operations, Camille Biros (Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses."

The film will also star Tate Donovan, Laura Benanti, Marc Maron, and Victor Slezak.

Directed by Sara Colangelo, Worth will be out on Netflix on Friday, 3 September.

Brooklyn Nine " Nine Season 8

NBC has released the trailer for the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Titled One Last Ride, it catches some of the characters in a sober mood as they come to grips with the fact that their way of life is coming to an end. It sees Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) and Peralta (Andy Samberg) realising that they probably won't be 90-year-olds still solving crimes together.

All the core cast make their requisite appearances, including Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz), Terry (Terry Crews), Amy (Melissa Fumero), Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), Scully, (Joel McKinnon Miller) and Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), clutching his beloved corgi Cheddar.

The eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres on 12 August on NBC.

See Season 2

See takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus has decimated humankind. In season 2, Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family, and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother threatens his family even more.

The second season will introduce Dave Bautista as Edo Voss, the brother of Momoa's character, Baba Voss. The cast also includes Alfre Woodard, Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks, Archie Madekwe, and Nesta Cooper.

Season 2 premieres 27 August on Apple TV+

