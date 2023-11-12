Nikita Zadorov defends agent, confirms Flames trade talks

OTTAWA — Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov says he and the Canadian club have discussed about seeking a trade, a day after his agent took to social media to cast doubt on his long-term future in Alberta.

Dan Milstein, Zadorov's agent, took to the X platform — formerly known as Twitter — on Friday to respond to a fan on whether the Flames would be able to keep the defenceman, writing "I don't think so" before raising concerns about his client's ice time.

Zadorov said he supported his agent and his comments.

"I am supportive, obviously it's my agent. I have to support him. It was his decision to make that tweet and he definitely wants to protect me, wants the best opportunity for myself. So, I think he's definitely helping me in that situation," Zadorov said after the Flames 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

He confirmed his representative has discussed the possibility of a trade with the Flames.

"We've been discussing it. Like I said, I cannot really say a lot of stuff. Maybe it's going to be time (soon) when I'm going to be able to share it with you, for sure," Zadorov said.

The Russian added that the media did not know the full story of what was going on.

"There's a lot of business stuff going on and everything. I cannot probably talk about 90 per cent of that. You guys can only see 10 per cent of what's going on actually behind the curtains," he said.

Zadorov said he "loved" his time as a Calgary Flame and that he would like to stay with the team for his career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press