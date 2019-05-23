Niki Lauda tribute: Mercedes to feature red star on F1 cars

Mercedes will feature a red star on its Formula One cars starting with this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix in tribute to Niki Lauda, who died earlier this week.

The star will be on both Mercedes cars - driven by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas - with three-time F1 champion Lauda’s signature on the nose with the words "Danke Niki" placed underneath.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

From today, the W10 will carry a single red star on its livery. ⭐️



For our Chairman and for our friend. pic.twitter.com/GsuFeoIPGi — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) May 23, 2019

Mercedes staff will wear black armbands in memory of Lauda, who was the non-executive chairman of the team up until last year.

Five-time world champion Hamilton was withdrawn from media duties following the death of the F1 legend. The pair are said to have been very close following Lauda’s arrival at the Mercedes team in 2012 and Hamilton’s recruitment the following year.

In a statement, Mercedes said: “We asked for Lewis to be excused earlier today following Niki’s death, we ask for your understanding in the circumstances that Lewis lost a very close friend in Niki fewer than two days ago.”

Hamilton posted on Twitter a tribute to the 70-year-old on Tuesday.

Story continues

I’m struggling to believe you are gone. I will miss our conversations, our laughs, the big hugs after winning races together. God rest your soul. Thank you for being a bright light in my life. I’ll always be here for your family should they ever need me. Love you man pic.twitter.com/cotUpuvW2F — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 21, 2019

Fellow F1 driver Sebastian Vettel will also wear a tribute to Lauda. Ferrari’s German driver has changed his helmet to mirror that of the Austrian’s famous design.

Sebastian Vettels tribute helmet for Niki Lauda! How cool is that! @JMD_helmets #AMuS pic.twitter.com/ncHGw5m0VI — Tobi Grüner 🏁 (@tgruener) May 23, 2019

Featured from our writers: