Nike's "Sneakerkini" Swimwear Line Is Inspired by Kicks

Nike has dropped a new swimwear line inspired by sneakers. The range, aptly dubbed "Sneakerkini," features details from the Swoosh's kicks throughout.

Comprised of bikinis and one-pieces, the collection is a reinterpretation of the iconic Air Force 1. Each garment is held together with Nike-branded laces, which add to the bold branding.

The U-Back One Piece and Bikini are both offered in black, as well as "Atomic Green," "Pacific Blue" and "Bright Crimson" for vibrant summer looks. Nike's signature Swoosh branding is printed on the side for a touch of contrast. Adding to the sportswear company's commitment to sustainability, the swimsuits are made with at least 75% recycled materials.

Take a closer look above. The "Sneakerkini" collection is now available on Nike's website with prices ranging from $44 to $60 USD.