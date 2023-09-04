Nike's SB Dunk Low "Be True" Is an Iridescent Dream

Nike is extending its Pride party and celebrating the successes of the LGBTQIA+ community by expanding its existing "Be True" collection, which first debuted back in 2012.

For this iteration, Nike has introduced an updated edition of the SB Dunk Low "Be True" silhouette, this time landing in a deliciously iridescent colorway. Crafted in metallic silver patent leather, the overarching hue takes over the shoe's toe box, collar and side panels, complete with iridescent gradient overlays that feature along the tip, eye stays, heel and back tab.

Nike's signature Swoosh also makes an appearance, landing in the same iridescent gradient. Elsewhere, the shoe features a translucent rubber sole, crisp white laces and metal screw detailing. Rounding out the design is "Be True To Your DNA" phrasing in cobalt blue lettering, appearing on the tongues and insoles.

While Pride Month came to an end back in June, Nike is aiming to continue its celebration throughout the year, also raising awareness for LGBTQIA+ History Month in October.

Take a closer look at the new Nike SB Dunk Low "Be True" above, priced at $130 USD and set for release in the coming months.

