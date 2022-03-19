Nike's Pastel Air Force 1 Low Features a Friendly Reminder to "Be Kind"

Nike's Air Force 1 Low has received another pastel makeover. However, for this upcoming iteration, the silhouette features a special message on the heel -- a friendly reminder to "be kind" to others.

The design puts an emphasis on the dissimilar color-blocking via the "segmented" layout. Hues of “Football Grey,” “Aura” and “Ocean Cube” dominate the upper, which is constructed out of tumbled and smooth leather, as well as suede. Meanwhile, the Swoosh, midsole and outsole come in a clean white tone. The "be kind" message can be found on the heel printed in white on a pastel blue tab.

Take a closer look at the kicks above. Priced at $120 USD, the Air Force 1 Low "Be Kind" will be available sometime this summer via Nike's website and select retailers.