Nike's Long-Awaited ISPA Link Axis Sneakers to Debut in Tokyo

Nike's loved ISPA Link Axis sneakers, recognized for their circular design, are set for an exclusive launch at Tokyo's sneaker retailer, atmos.

Teased in Spring 2022, the ISPA Link Axis underscores Nike's commitment to sustainability, featuring almost entirely recycled materials and a modular design for easy cleaning and future recycling. Key components of the shoe include a Flyknit upper crafted entirely from 100% recycled polyester, TPU cages incorporating 20% recycled materials, midsoles utilizing 100% recycled Nike airbag scraps and EVA sock liners containing 10% recycled materials.

While eagerly anticipated in the U.S., the sneakers will premiere in Tokyo, with atmos, a long-standing Nike collaborator, hosting the launch. While the official price and release date remain undisclosed, expectations hint at a potential availability at atmos stores and online around August 11.

Take a look at the clean silhouette with fiery accents iteration in the gallery above.

