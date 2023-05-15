Nike's Dunk Low Lands in "Rose Whisper" Women's Exclusive

Just when you think the Nike Dunk Low couldn't possibly get another colorway, it surprises you. The cult-loved silhouette continues to resurface in new colorways, this time arriving in a welcome "Rose Whisper" iteration.

Arriving as a women's exclusive, the new colorway boasts a white leather upper, dressed in a subtle pink hue across its upper accents, laces, shoebox, Swoosh and rubber outsole. The blush pink colorway joins a long list of pink-hued sneakers from Nike, landing shortly after the footwear giant unveiled a new "Pink Corduroy" iteration just in time for Spring, alongside an all-over "Pink Oxford" colorway and -- most recently -- a seemingly Barbie-inspired silhouette comprising a pink and grey upper.

Take a closer look at Nike's Dunk Low in "Rose Whisper" above, slated for release via Nike and select sneaker retailers on June 2, priced at $110 USD.

In other footwear news, Kanye West just filed a new trademark for YEEZY sock shoes.