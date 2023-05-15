Nike's Dunk Low Lands in "Rose Whisper" Women's Exclusive

    Nike's Dunk Low Lands in "Rose Whisper" Women's Exclusive

    Nike's Dunk Low Lands in "Rose Whisper" Women's Exclusive

    Nike
    Nike's Dunk Low Lands in "Rose Whisper" Women's Exclusive

    Nike
    Nike's Dunk Low Lands in "Rose Whisper" Women's Exclusive

    Nike
    Nike's Dunk Low Lands in "Rose Whisper" Women's Exclusive

    Nike
    Nike's Dunk Low Lands in "Rose Whisper" Women's Exclusive

    Nike
    Nike's Dunk Low Lands in "Rose Whisper" Women's Exclusive

    Nike
Navi Ahluwalia
·1 min read

Just when you think the Nike Dunk Low couldn't possibly get another colorway, it surprises you. The cult-loved silhouette continues to resurface in new colorways, this time arriving in a welcome "Rose Whisper" iteration.

Arriving as a women's exclusive, the new colorway boasts a white leather upper, dressed in a subtle pink hue across its upper accents, laces, shoebox, Swoosh and rubber outsole. The blush pink colorway joins a long list of pink-hued sneakers from Nike, landing shortly after the footwear giant unveiled a new "Pink Corduroy" iteration just in time for Spring, alongside an all-over "Pink Oxford" colorway and -- most recently -- a seemingly Barbie-inspired silhouette comprising a pink and grey upper.

Take a closer look at Nike's Dunk Low in "Rose Whisper" above, slated for release via Nike and select sneaker retailers on June 2, priced at $110 USD.

In other footwear news, Kanye West just filed a new trademark for YEEZY sock shoes.