Nike's New Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Low Arrives in "Noble Green"

Nike has just unveiled a brand new colorway theme, just in time for the new year. The new colorway, dubbed "Noble Green," is seen transforming the ever-popular Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Low silhouettes.

For the Dunk Low, its grainy leather upper arrives in a green and white colorway, complete with a white toe box and heel. The sneaker is punctuated with a vivid yellow hue which breaks up its monochromatic upper, finished with green overlays and a rough suede Swoosh. Adding to its rough-and-ready appearance, the shoe is complete with aged "Wheat" laces and a green outsole.

Similarly, the Air Force 1 Low features a green leather upper with a white base, complete with "Noble Green" leather overlays. The shoe's signature Swoosh and heel tab also arrives in a smooth green hue, finished with wheat-colored laces and an off-white tongue.

The Nike Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Low "Noble Green" silhouettes are expected to launch at the beginning of 2023 via Nike and select retailers. Stay tuned for more info, and keep an eye out for more classic silhouettes joining the new colorway theme.

