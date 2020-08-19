Nike's direct-to-consumer offense is 'on steroids:' Analyst

Susquehanna International Group (SIG) is raising its price target for Nike (NKE) from $130 to $150 off the strength of what the Swoosh brand calls its “consumer direct offense.”

“I think business is really good. Nike is switching gears ... to be more direct to the consumer,” SIG analyst Sam Poser told Yahoo Finance.

“We think the improving trends and cost savings from upcoming layoffs of 7% to 10% of its workforce as focus rapidly moves further to direct consumers. FX tailwinds will drive Nike beyond its FY23 $50B revenue target,” Poser wrote in a note to clients entitled “Nike, Inc.: Consumer Direct Offense on Steroids; Digital/ DTC Transformation = LT Tailwinds.”

View photos London, United Kingdom - April 22, 2011: Nike store logo located in central London, near Covent Garden. The Nike Swoosh logo hanging from a house wall. Nike is a global sports clothes and running shoes retailer. Nike stores are located all over London. Covent Garden is a famous shopping area and tourist hot-spot. More

SIG is confident that Nike CEO John Donahoe can lead the Swoosh brand through its digital evolution.

“Nike has accelerated plans to morph into a more digitally centric company spurred by Mr. Donahoe’s Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy that augments Nike’s Consumer Direct Offense. We expect digital growth in FY21 to remain exceptionally strong as Nike continues to invest heavily in its digital infrastructure.”

View photos New York- 8 May 209: the nike flagship facade in new york. nike is one of the biggest sport manufacturing company in the world. More

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) growth accounted for 33% of the Swoosh brand’s revenue in FY20, up from 3% in FY19. SIG expects Nike’s DTC growth to continue to outpace wholesale growth for the foreseeable future. The firm is also confident that the company will close in on 50% penetration well within the next five years.

Poser also tells Yahoo Finance that Nike knows “how to turn on and off the demand,” particularly when it comes to sending products to retailers like Dicks (DKS) and Foot Locker (FL)

"Nike is very good at ... the scarcity model. They talk about that all the time. I don't think that's going anywhere. Let's say Foot Locker or Dick's or Hibbett is buying ...10,000 pairs of a big Jordan shoe. Let's say X pairs get put in the stores, and then X pairs get sold online,” he said.

“The online portion of that money will not be sold down the road, won't be sold to the stores anymore. ... They'll get, let's say a commission for the sale, through their website,” he said.

However despite the overall positive sentiment, SIG believes that Q1 of 2021 will be challenging for the sportswear giant. Poser expects Nike to get back into form by Q2 of 2021.

Reggie Wade is a writer for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @ReggieWade.

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and reddit.