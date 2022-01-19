Nike's Cozy Offline Shoes Return in "Ocean Cube" and "Light Smoke Gray"

Nike is expanding its comfy line of Offline shoes with two new colorways. The "Ocean Cube" and "Light Smoke Gray" iterations follow up on the "Enamel Green" pair released late 2021.

The new designs maintain the original silhouette, featuring a quilted fleece upper and zig-zag lacing system. The "Ocean Cube" version dons suede material on the mudguards, which are contrasted with a vibrant blue hue on the tongue and interior. The kicks are complete with an off-white midsole.

Meanwhile, "Light Smoke Gray" comes with a speckled white midsole accompanied by gray mudguards. The upper of the shoe comes in a mix of pastel blue, pink and green shades, with a darker gray color on the tongue.

Take a closer look above. The new Offline shoes are slated to release later this spring via Nike and select retailers.

