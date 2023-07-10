Nike's New Cortez Lands in Creamy "Vachetta Tan"

Nike's classic Cortez silhouette is finding its way back into the mainstream, mostly thanks to notable collaborations with sacai and CLOT. Now, the sportswear giant is reimagining the popular sneaker through its own lens, this time presenting a plush "World Make" colorway.

Landing in an elevated, "Vachetta Tan" hue, the new-and-improved sneaker features timeless beige leather across its upper, complete with tonal overlays and underlays. The shoe's signature Swooshes arrive outlined with a delicate pattern which stretches across both sides, while classy black and white stitching adorns the shoe's tongue. Elsewhere, the sneaker boasts "World Make"-themed graphics across its interior, complete with cork-based insoles.

At present, Nike has yet to reveal any official release information for the new Cortez, but we expect it to land pretty soon via Nike and select retailers so stay tuned for more details.

In other news, here's a closer look at Martine Rose's upcoming Nike Shox MR4 collaboration.