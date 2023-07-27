Nike's Beloved Panda Gets a Dunk Mid Makeover

Nike's classic Panda colorway continues to be its most popular design yet, with more and more silhouettes trying it out for size. Now, the Panda Dunk has evolved into an all-leather, Mid-cut silhouette, joining the existing Dunk Low and Dunk High offerings.

Following the same monochromatic color palette, the dunk boasts a mixture of black and white panels on its upper, complete with a black Swoosh, white midsole and black outsole. The sneaker arrives with "NIKE" branding on its heel tab, alongside clean black laces to round out the silhouette.

Since the Dunk Low "Panda" was first introduced back in 2019, through Jeff Staples' "Panda Pigeon" colorway, Nike has seen monumental success through frequent restocks of 2021's Nike Dunk Low "Panda." It's clear that the craze isn't about to slow down any time soon.

At present, a release date for the Nike Dunk Mid "Panda" has yet to be confirmed, but the kicks are expected to retail for $115 USD and will be available for purchase on Nike's official site, as well as at select retailers.

In other news, Nike dropped a classy black and indigo Air Force 1.