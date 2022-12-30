Nike x 1017 ALYX 9SM's MMW 005 Slide Steps Into the Future in Cyber-Core Light Grey

Slides are the superior shoe option when you're looking to merge comfort and ease with style. It's no wonder Nike is an expert at creating the most eye-catching slip-ons for the lazy, yet fashionable bunch. Working in tandem with barrier-breaking 1017 ALYX 9SM, the brands have come together to present a slide like no other.

The MMW 005 slide comes in a futuristic light grey hue, immediately elevating the already avant-garde shape. The sleek silhouette features a myriad of perforated holes on its upper, possibly triggering an ick, but simultaneously providing breathability. The dual-foam outsole features a blinding metallic silver plate that sits between the upper and white sole, delivering stability and structure.

The shoe is made complete by subtle co-branding comprised of the iconic swoosh and Matthew M. Williams' initials sit right along where the tongue would be on the laceless footwear option.

Release information has not been shared yet by other brand, but take a peek at the MMW 005 slide in the gallery above.