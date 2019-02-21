Nike 'wardrobe malfunction' causes stock and memes to drop

Zion Williamson, the Duke University basketball star and prospective No. 1 NBA draft pick, didn't just have a wardrobe malfunction.

He had a wardrobe explosion.

No. 1-ranked Duke was playing host to arch-rival North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday, but it seems Williamson was the one with "tar in his heels."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Just 33 seconds into the game Williamson's shoe, a Nike PG 2.5, broke apart when he planted his heel.

The team said Thursday Williamson is day to day with a mild right knee sprain. So while it looks like Williamson will be all right, but Nike's stock was limping.

Nike's stock dropped in early trading Thursday, though the company was already receiving negative feedback from its new electronic shoe having its own technical difficulties.

What was on the rise was the number and quality of memes about the situation.

A new slogan?

The same thing happened to rapper Bow Wow when he was trying to be "Like Mike."

Great visual.

Just try exploding through a Timbaland boot, Zion, we dare you.

In other news, the 44th president of the United States was at the game and we love puns.