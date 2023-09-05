Nike Unveils Tonal Dunk Low Variants: "Oil Green" and "Burgundy Crush"

Nike has unveiled two tonal Dunk Low iterations, "Oil Green" and "Burgundy Crush," offering a double dose of seasonal style.

Both editions feature twill uppers adorned with suede overlays, adding texture and depth to their design. Embracing a monochromatic aesthetic, each model is dominated by either the calmness of "Oil Green" or the deep richness of "Burgundy Crush." Nike's branding is subtly integrated throughout, with the iconic swoosh, tongue tag, insoles and debossed leather Nike heel insignia showcasing the brand's timeless logos.

To ensure a seamless finish, these models sit atop complementary midsoles and rubber outsoles. Matching laces elegantly tie the look together.

The Nike Dunk Low "Oil Green" and "Burgundy Crush" are set to release soon via Nike and select retailers, each priced at $120 USD. Make sure to take a close look at both of the silhouettes in the gallery above.

