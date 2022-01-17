Nike Unveils Official Photos of the Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM "Fossil"

Nike has released new lifestyle silhouettes to kickstart 2022, including the Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM. Following "Triple White," the women's sneaker is set to release in a "Fossil" colorway.

Featuring a tumbled leather upper, the upcoming iteration bears shades of "Fossil," "Sail," "Summit White" and "Black." A douse of "Summit White" is splashed across the cut-out Swoosh and lifted midsoles, while signature "Black" Nike Air branding is stitched neatly on the tongue. The look is elevated with a silver tab that encapsulates the front of the laces.

Take a look at the official photos above. The Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM "Fossil" is scheduled to drop on Nike and select retailers in the coming weeks for $105 USD.