Nike Unveils the Air Jordan 4 in a Clean "White and Black" Colorway

Nike's Jordan Brand is set to drop a new iteration of the Air Jordan 4. Arriving in "White and Black," the pair boasts a clean look perfect for all the minimalists out there.

The sneaker is crafted from leather and suede material for a luxe aesthetic. Meanwhile, the color-blocked upper sports shades of light gray, black and white on the leather side panels, mudguards and classic netting. The black eyelets, black heels and classic Jumpman branding round off the footwear style.

Take a closer look at the design above. Priced at $210 USD, the Air Jordan 4 "White and Black" will be available on May 21 via Nike SNKRS.

