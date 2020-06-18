Best trainer deals in Nike’s massive end of season sale

Best trainer deals in Nike’s end of season sale. (Unsplash)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

With so many brilliant end of season sales on at the moment (have you seen Net-A-Porter’s summer sale?) working out where best to spend your money can feel a bit overwhelming.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Luckily, you’ve got us to trawl through the endless pages of discounts and pick out the real jewels in the crown - the kinds of finds that have you feeling smug for weeks to come.

And that’s exactly what we’ve done with the Nike end of season sale, which currently has up to 50% off hundreds of products.

Though the sportswear brand is running its sale across not only footwear but workout gear, leisurewear and outerwear, they’re best known - and most loved - for their trainers.

So, we’ve picked out our favourites - for both men and women - that will help you achieve your goals, stay comfortable and keep on-trend for years to come.

From running shoes to vintage-inspired classics, there’s a trainer here for everyone.

Best Nike shoes on sale for women

Nike Air Max 98 | Now £101.47 (Was £144.95)

Nike Air Heights | Now £60.47 (Was £69.95)

Nike Legend React | Now £53.97 (Was £89.95)





Best Nike shoes on sale for men

Nike Air Max Tailwind IV | Now £97.97 (Was £139.95)

Nike Metcon 5 | Now £80.47 (Was £114.95)

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 Trainers | £118.97 (was £169.95)

Nike Renew Retaliation TR Trainers | £58.47 (Was £67.95)