Nike Taps Nia Archives to Introduce the Air Max Pulse

Nike just unveiled an all-new Air Max silhouette, just in time for Air Max Day.

The new Air Max Pulse builds on the brand's signature 270 Air Bag unit, offering added bounce and reactivity, crafted with a more durable design. Drawing inspiration from brutalist architecture and London's recognizable cityscape, the new silhouette features a breathable mesh upper with a tough rubber mudguard, complete with multiple Swoosh placements.

In signature Air Max design, the sneaker boasts Air Max branding on its rear heel counters and arrives in a crisp, "Summit White" colorway. To celebrate the launch of the dynamic new shoe, Nike tapped British artists Nia Archives and Jeshi to star in its new campaign, celebrating the boundary-pushing energy of London's ever-changing music scene.

Take a closer look at the new sneaker and campaign above, before it lands on Nike's website on March 26.

In other sneaker news, Corteiz brings its Air Max 95 collaboration to the world.