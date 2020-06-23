Hundreds of sneakers are on sale for up to 50% off at Nike, including the LeBron 17 in the 'Monstar' colorway

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

It’s officially summer, and as places are slowly opening back up, now’s your chance to show off your impressive sneaker collection. If you’re still looking to add to your haul, Nike can be of service. For a limited time only, a select number of their bestselling kicks are on sale for up to 50% off. Lucky for you, we found the most popular styles so you don’t have to.

You can find the complete collection over on Nike, but scroll on to see the colorways quickly selling out in men’s sizes. We also included some reviews from satisfied customers for your consideration. Prices are set to increase Thursday, so act fast and grab your favorite looks before the promotion expires.

“Cannot express enough how comfortable these shoes are. I am a fan of the Epic Reacts for comfort but the 2090 has become my go to shoe for comfort. True to size. Definitely recommend!”

“Definitely an eye catcher. Wanted them the minute I laid eyes on them. Dope colorway, it really makes the shoe pop!”

“Was a little unsure at first given that the shoe is basically see through, but after throwing on some back no-shows these are on point. Absolutely love the colorway and they are super comfortable! Purchased two colors I liked them so much! They do run a little tight, but I am sure they will loosen up a little after a few wears. Can't go wrong with the 87's.”

“These are very lightweight, stylish and come in great color. The only thing I find annoying is the tongue of the shoe is thin and doesn’t stay in place. However, these are a fair price for a quality, light shoe.”

“These shoes at first seemed way too tight around the ankle and difficult to put on but after figuring them out I realized they have a folded sleeve that can be spread out to more easily put the shoe on but even with that they do run slightly small around the toe box but break in quickly. Once I got these bad boys on and took them for a spin I realized the support and comfort on these are like no other! I did not even want to take them off when I got back. Hands down best Lifestyle Joyride shoes out there!”

“I usually would go for Blazers that are all black, white sole and nothing else. Wasn't sure about the Metallic Gold listed on these as I could see it was on the threading of the swoosh but it's actually really sharp and quite minimal. Just the right amount of extra detail to make these look and feel elevated. Instantly one of my favorite pairs of Blazers.”

“I always receive lots of compliments when i wear these. Wish they had more colors.”