Nike Set to Drop All-Black Air Force 1 Low "Fresh"

Nike, continuing the 40th-anniversary celebration of its iconic Air Force 1 Low with a premium "Fresh" series, is now adding an all-black iteration of the sneaker to its lineup.

Initially released in "Triple White," the all-black sneaker dons a minimalist look, arriving with the usual detailing on the classic AF1. The upper is constructed with a textured leather material, which is designed to hide creasing and make the shoe easier to clean. The kicks are kept tonal on the tongue tag as well as the heel tab, in addition to the "Fresh" graphic found on the footbed. The tongue is highlighted with the text "EASY TO CLEAN BREATHABLE SOFT LEATHER."

Take a closer look at the sneakers above. The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Fresh" is slated to release on November 4 via Nike and select retailers for $140 USD a pair.

In other footwear news, the Swoosh has released the women's Nike Air Max 1 Somos Familia "Día de los Muerto."