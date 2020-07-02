The best of Nike's sale section is now 40% off — shop 7 top picks still in stock

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Nike Women’s Air Max 270 React in Fossil, Black, Pistachio Frost, and Hyper Blue

It’s true: there will always be another sale. But could there be one better than 40 per cent off some of Nike’s latest merchandise? Now, that might be hard to beat.

Most Canada Day deals have passed, but the party continues in the women’s section on the brand’s website with brightly patterned soccer jerseys, technicolour kicks, and weatherproof tech wear to stand the seasons ahead.

Planning on dressing in full athleisure for the rest of the summer? Trust us when we say that you’ll find everything you need from Nike at nearly half the price - from fleecy pullovers, to joggers, to sweater dresses that match your street style.

If you’re ready to “just do it” and claim your order before the best items sell out, take a look at our favourite picks from Nike’s sale section below.

Nike Women’s Sportswear NSW Shorts in White and Black

When your slouchiest pair of denim shorts aren’t satisfying the need for comfort, slip on this sporty pair.

SHOP IT: Nike, $46 (originally $74)

Nike Women’s Air VaporMax 360 in Fossil, Black, Summit White, and Metallic Silver

The space age sneaker of your dreams.

SHOP IT: Nike, $200 (originally $300)

NikeLab Collection Women's American Football Top in Orange Peel

If you like the look of a vintage jersey but would rather not choose between your favourite athletes, try on number one for size.

SHOP IT: Nike, $79 (originally $120)

Nike Women’s Air Max 270 React in Fossil, Black, Pistachio Frost, and Hyper Blue

A colour blocker’s paradise; in a street shoe.

SHOP IT: Nike, $127 (originally $200)

Nike Women’s Sportswear Woven Swoosh Trousers in Cerulean and Black

The woven ripstop material on the pockets of these high waisted trousers add the edginess needed for knocking any outfit out of the park.

SHOP IT: Nike, $62 (originally $100)

Nike Women’s Air VaporMax 2019 Utility in Black, White, and Reflect Silver

The tough-looking runner that’s always ready to take on the gym or even the grocery store.

SHOP IT: Nike, $165 (originally $250)

Nike Air Women's Hoodie Dress in Limelight

When it’s this hot outside, no pants are truly no problem. You’ll make up for being bottomless with what’s on top when wearing this hoodie dress anyway.

SHOP IT: Nike, $49 (originally $84)

